Top Champion teases huge WrestleMania match with AJ Styles

AJ Styles

We are on the Road to WrestleMania, as WrestleMania 36 is just under two months away. There has been a lot of speculation about what dream matches we could see at the show, and one current champion in WWE has teased a huge match.

Adam Cole, the current NXT Champion, revealed in an interview with Flo WWF that he would love to wrestle AJ Styles at The Show of Shows, WrestleMania.

“So, if I could have a WrestleMania match with anybody right now in WWE, really in the world I would love to wrestle AJ Styles at WrestleMania. I’ve wrestled him a couple of times before. He’s one of the absolute best I’ve ever faced before, but I’ve never beat him.”

He went on to praise Styles, calling him one of the three best performers in the world.

"To me when I think of the top 3 performers in the world today, AJ Styles is always on my list. He’s just an unbelievably great athlete and I think we could have a really great match especially on a stage like WrestleMania, so AJ Styles would be my pick.” (H/T NoDQ)

Cole and Styles have battled previously in ROH on multiple occasions, with their last match coming five years ago in 2015. The two talented performers haven't wrestled in WWE, though, and with NXT Superstars being added to big WWE PPVs, Styles vs Cole at WrestleMania 36 is a possibility!