Top champions from SmackDown including The Usos set to appear on WWE RAW before WrestleMania 38 -- Reports

The Usos are set to appear on WWE RAW next week. The latest reports suggest that Intercontinental Champion Ricochet and Shinsuke Nakamura will accompany them.

The red brand's final episode before WrestleMania is set to be a star-studded affair. The show will also feature WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and Universal Champion Roman Reigns. The Tribal Chief is set to have the other Bloodline members to back him up during a potential confrontation with the Beast Incarnate.

As per the current plans, The Usos will take on RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro in a match on Monday night. However, reports from PWInsider have not confirmed any definitive plans for Ricochet and Nakamura.

While both superstars were called for the tapings, it is unclear whether they will appear on RAW or compete in a dark match after the show.

It is worth noting that Ricochet also has another big match coming up. The high-flying superstar is scheduled to put the IC title on the line against Los Lotharios in a 2-on-1 Handicap Match on SmackDown next week.

WWE confirms multiple big matches for RAW

The expectations are high for RAW's go-home show before WrestleMania 38. WWE has confirmed multiple big matches for the night, including the aforementioned bout between the two tag team champions from RAW and SmackDown.

Rey Mysterio will look to make a strong statement in his singles match against The Miz ahead of their tag team match at WrestleMania. Last week, we saw the A-Lister unmask the legendary luchador. Mysterio is currently seeking redemption.

Queen Zelina and Carmella will join forces with Shayna Baszler and Natalya to take on Sasha Banks, Naomi, Rhea Ripley, and Liv Morgan on RAW. This match will give us a taste of what to expect when the three teams challenge Zelina and Carmella at WrestleMania 38.

Seth Rollins has threatened to disrupt the show if he doesn't get a match for the Show of Shows. Reports suggest that the angle will culminate in a match with Cody Rhodes.

