Top faction implodes, World champion's fate, & more: 4 huge questions to be answered on WWE SmackDown after WrestleMania

WrestleMania XL weekend was a massive success for WWE, with the Stamford-based company doing record business at every turn. The Rock returned to the ring, Cody Rhodes finished his story, and many more superstars created memorable moments at The Show of Shows, making it one of the greatest events of all time.

RAW after WrestleMania XL addressed the fallout on the red brand's side of the roster, and now it is SmackDown's turn to do the same. With new champions kicking off their reigns, future megastars starting their main roster journey in earnest, and a requirement for someone to step up their game in Roman Reigns' absence, there will be plenty of interest.

Without further ado, let us look at four questions that need answers on the WWE SmackDown after WrestleMania XL.

#4. Is the Latino World Order splitting up post-WrestleMania XL?

Expand Tweet

The Latino World Order had a turbulent but ultimately successful weekend at WrestleMania XL. After Rey Mysterio had previously chosen to team up with Dragon Lee against Dominik Mysterio and Santos Escobar, Lee was mysteriously attacked on the blue brand's go-home show before WrestleMania XL. This led to Andrade replacing him as the WWE Hall of Famer's partner at The Show of Shows in a winning effort.

After that one-off success, many questions still lingered around the group. Who attacked Dragon Lee? Is Andrade now a full-fledged member despite being on RAW? Is Carlito turning heel? If so, will Zelina Vega, Joaquin Wilde, and Cruz Del Toro stick with their leader, who everyone seems to turn against eventually, or freshen up their act by turning heel as well? What about the Legado Del Fantasma?

SmackDown could have blockbuster implications for the future of the Latino World Order.

#3. What is next for the champions on WWE SmackDown coming out of WrestleMania XL?

Expand Tweet

The WWE SmackDown roster had an amazing championship match catalog at WrestleMania XL. Other than The Bloodline's incredible showing in the main event, IYO SKY, Bayley, Randy Orton, Kevin Owens, Logan Paul, and A-Town Down Under all performed exceptionally well at The Show of Shows. Three title changes and one retention later, the blue brand's championship landscape looks set to change.

Who will be the first to challenge The Role Model for the WWE Women's Championship? Is her rivalry with Damage CTRL over? What is next for The Kabuki Warriors' Women's Tag Team Championship? Who will be Logan Paul's new challenger? With Austin Theory and Grayson Waller being the SmackDown Tag Team Champions now, how is the blue brand's tag division prepared to capitalize?

We will have an idea of these directions after the Friday night show, especially with Backlash just over three weeks away.

#2. How will The Bloodline stay relevant after Cody Rhodes recently finished his story?

Expand Tweet

For the first time in The Bloodline's history as an official faction, Roman Reigns is not the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. The group's main function in the storyline has to this point been keeping The Tribal Chief on top of the mountain, with other members even sacrificing their aspirations to help him.

With The Head of the Table now dethroned, the group needs to find a new goal to pursue. The Rock is going away for a while, and Reigns is likely to do the same. How will Paul Heyman, Solo Sikoa, and Jimmy Uso maintain interest in their activities without a champion to serve? Will they pursue a singles career or begin telling the story of The Bloodline's ultimate downfall?

We'll have to wait and find out.

#1. Which men's World Champion will move to WWE SmackDown following WrestleMania XL?

Expand Tweet

Damian Priest and Cody Rhodes walked out of WrestleMania XL as the World Heavyweight Champion and the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, respectively. Both champions are members of the RAW roster. Where does that leave SmackDown? Which of the two new top titleholders will trade Mondays for Fridays?

Rhodes seems like the easier option, given that Priest is in the middle of the CM Punk-Drew McIntyre rivalry and has an upcoming title defense against Jey Uso. However, Triple H's love for swerves is well known, and with the WWE Draft coming up in two weeks, anything could happen. The world title situation will be one to keep a keen eye on.