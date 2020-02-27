Top faction lays out Finn Balor on WWE NXT

Balor got knocked out!

This week's episode of WWE NXT featured an in-ring segment of the former Universal Champion Finn Balor, who was supposed to shed some light on his future on the Black and Gold brand.

During the announcement, Balor pointed out how he had won various top-tier Championships over the years but before he could complete, NXT UK's Imperium would show up.

Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner made their presence felt on NXT and revealed that they were representing the reigning WWE United Kingdom Champion and the leader of Imperium, Walter. The duo highlighted that Balor is yet to win the UK Title or have a proper face-off with The Austrian Anomaly and attempted to take out the former NXT Champion.

Balor seemed ready for the 2-on-1 assault and fought valiantly till the numbers disadvantage was too much to overcome. Eventually, Barthel and Aichner made a statement out of Balor and once again, established the dominance of Imperium and the NXT UK brand.

Walter vs Finn Balor

Now that the shots have been fired, it's evident that Balor and Walter will square off in the near future and most possibly, for the WWE United Kingdom Championship.

The question remains, will that battle take place at NXT TakeOver: Tampa prior to WrestleMania 36 or at the NXT UK TakeOver in Dublin?

Hopefully, we will get the answer very soon!