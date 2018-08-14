Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Top Five Charlotte Flair WWE Matches 

Liam Hoofe
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
487   //    14 Aug 2018, 15:19 IST

Charlotte is the golden standard for women's wrestling in the WWE
Charlotte Flair is the undisputed queen of the WWE. In the three years since she made her debut on the main roster, Charlotte has helped re-define women's wrestling in the WWE, showing that it's not just men who are capable of having match of the year candidates on a regular basis.

Outside of the ring, she has also become one of the most popular superstars in the whole industry, and a quick look at her Instagram or Twitter feed will show you just how she adored she is by girls all over the world.

This Sunday at WWE SummerSlam, Charlotte Flair, along with Becky Lynch, will challenge Carmella in a triple threat match for the SmackDown women's champion. To get fans warmed up for that match, let's take a look back at Charlotte's five best matches in the WWE so far.

#5 Charlotte vs Alexa Bliss, Survivor Series 2017

Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss met in a champion vs champion match at Survivor Series
The theme of Survivor Series 2017 was Raw vs SmackDown, and champions from both brands squared off at the event.

That meant that, for the first time in history, SmackDown's women's champion would go one on one with Raw's. Just days before the event, Charlotte defeated Natalya to win the women's title and set up a clash with Alexa Bliss.

There's an argument to be made that Bliss and Flair are the standard bearers of the women's division in the WWE right now, and they were both on fine form when they met last November. Bliss was the perfect antagonist for Flair, and her character work throughout the match, as always, was second to none.

Flair also helped take Alexa to one of the best matches of her career, and she would come out on top when she forced Bliss to tap out to the figure-8 leg lock. This was an excellent exhibition of everything that is great about women's wrestling in the WWE right now and is definitely one worth revisiting.



Liam Hoofe
ANALYST
Full time traveller and teacher. Loves talking all things wrestling including NJPW, ROH and WWE. Also a contributor to, DailyDDT and Flickering Myth. You can contact me on Twitter- @liamhoofe
