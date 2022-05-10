Ranking the 5 greatest WWE Superstars' children in recent years 

WWE is the biggest wrestling promotion in the industry. In addition to being a wrestling haven, it is also a corporate juggernaut and a business in itself.

Businesses run by the words 'the show must go on', and WWE is no exception. Even after the figureheads are dead and gone, their children continue their legacies more often than not. The McMahon family, for example, has been active since the days of Vince McMahon Sr. all the way to Stephanie and Shane McMahon. You can bet their children will keep it going if and when they decide to hang up their boots.

On the wrestling side of things, it is not much different. Many second- and third-generation superstars are currently honing their craft in the company. Their wrestling pedigree is illustrious, and they try to uphold and perhaps exceed the legacies set by those before them.

In that regard, here are five of the best WWE Superstars' children ranked in terms of their recent success.

#5. On our list of the top five WWE Superstars' children as per their recent accomplishments: Cody Rhodes

All Rhodes lead to greatness

Wrestling may have more than one royal family, but there is perhaps no greater name than 'Rhodes' in the industry. 'The American Dream' Dusty Rhodes is one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time, and his son Cody Rhodes is doing him proud on all fronts.

Rhodes has become one of the biggest stars in the industry simply through grit and determination. When he was cast out of Vince McMahon's company, he responded with All Elite Wrestling. When the latter promotion no longer had use of him, he returned to his old home with a greater reputation and as a megastar.

The American Nightmare's recent success has been astronomical, as has the fan appreciation for him. He now finds himself in familiar territory with one goal in mind - do what his father couldn't and call himself world champion.

#4. The Usos

No tag team in recent history have had quite the upward trajectory like The Usos. They were already pretty high on the totem pole, but their alliance with Roman Reigns has seen them unlock a level of success hitherto unavailable to them.

By allying themselves to The Bloodline, The Usos have become the longest-reigning SmackDown Tag Team Champions, breaking their own record in the process. They are now on track for a potential tag team title unification match and could make further history if they pull it off.

Jimmy and Jey Uso are currently doing the best work of their careers. It is no exaggeration when we say that the sons of Rikishi are well and truly 'The Ones' in WWE.

#3. Randy Orton

Orton continues to defy time with his greatness

Twenty years of wrestling in WWE, and Randy Orton is still very much a measuring stick of the company. He seems to age like fine wine and is showing no signs of stopping despite being 42 years old.

Thanks to the voices inside his head, Orton operates at the highest possible level even today. Recent years have seen him do some of the best heel work we have ever seen. He has resurrected The Legend Killer persona, became a 14-time world champion and then endeared himself to fans by teaming up with Riddle as part of RK-Bro.

The tag team is where Bob Orton Jr.'s son finds himself today. Alongside Riddle, he is currently in his second reign as RAW Tag Team Champion and is one of the hottest babyfaces in all of wrestling. The third-generation Superstar is consistency personified and is very much a standard-bearer for the company.

#2. Charlotte Flair

It's not easy being the daughter of Ric Flair. He is, after all, a 16-time world champion and one of the greatest wrestlers the world has ever seen. Even if you were an elite competitor, it would be extremely difficult to be known as anything other than 'Flair's child'.

However, Charlotte Flair has carved out her own legacy since her debut. At this moment in time, she is no longer under her father's shadow, and is very much a history-maker in her own right. Thirteen Women's Championships, being the first-ever female WrestleMania main-eventer and being a Royal Rumble match winner are just some of the feathers in her cap.

The Queen continues to stay at the top of the mountain and remains the woman to beat in WWE. In the last couple of years, she has become champion multiple times, and we are not putting it past her to win more gold in the years to come.

#1. Roman Reigns

"I'm in God mode nowadays son" - Roman Reigns, 2022

Who else could it be, really?

We never thought Roman Reigns could rise above the levels he had risen to before the pandemic struck. However, his return as a heel at SummerSlam 2020 set the stage for one of the greatest heel turns in wrestling history and an all-timer of a character.

Reigns' resurgence saw him transcend any level of popularity he had before and become an absolute megastar. He was positioned as the face of the company from then on, and he never looked back.

The Tribal Chief won the Universal Championship and held it for a long time. He then knocked off WWE Champion Brock Lesnar in the main event of WrestleMania 38 and unified both world titles, becoming the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and making history. The recent success he has had is simply on a different level, one that would make his father Sika Anoa'i proud.

