WWE News: Top NXT Championship changes hands yet again at recent tapings

A major NXT Title has changed hands yet again at the Full Sail University.

Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, and Kyle O'Reilly of The Undisputed Era

What’s the story?

During tonight’s NXT Tapings at the Full Sail University, The Undisputed Era’s Kyle O’Reilly and Roderick Strong regained the NXT Tag Team Championships in their title rematch against the duo of Tyler Bate and Trent Seven.

In case you didn’t know…

The rivalry between The Undisputed Era and The British Strong Style initially kicked-off at NXT TakeOver: New Orleans, when current Undisputed Era member and one half of the NXT Tag Team Champions Strong decided to turn his back on WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne during a three-way tag team match, also involving The Authors of Pain as well.

Also, at this year’s WrestleMania Axxess, The British Strong Style officially reunited in WWE, when Dunne’s fellow stablemates Tyler Bate and Trent Seven finally joined forces with him in order to fend off the trio of Adam Cole, Strong, and Kyle O’Reilly.

The heart of the matter

Earlier this week at the WWE UK Tournament Tapings, Moustache Mountain—Tyler Bate and Trent Seven—won the NXT Tag Team Titles for the very first time in their career by pulling off a major upset against Kyle O’Reilly and Roderick Strong at the iconic Royal Albert Hall in London, UK.

#NXTFSLive ...and NEW! Tag team champions The Undisputed Era pic.twitter.com/5gkTsndIjt — JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) June 22, 2018

However, Bate and Seven’s title reign has now come to an unfortunate end after just three days, as O’Reilly and Strong have once again regained the tag titles at the latest set of NXT Tapings at the Full Sail University.

Below is an excerpt from WWE.com:

Title change occurs at NXT tapings (CAUTION: SPOILER)

The Undisputed ERA regained the NXT Tag Team Championship from Moustache Mountain (Tyler Bate & Trent Seven) during tonight's NXT tapings at Full Sail University.

The championship bout was a rematch of Moustache Mountain's title victory over Roderick Strong & Kyle O'Reilly, which will air Tuesday as part of the NXT U.K. Championship special on WWE Network.

Be sure to see how Undisputed ERA reclaimed the NXT Tag Team Championship on an upcoming episode of WWE NXT, streaming Wednesday nights at 8/7 C on the award-winning WWE Network.

What’s next?

O’Reilly and Strong are now a two-time NXT Tag Team Champions and will look to hold on to those tag titles for as long as they possibly can.

Meanwhile, The Moustache Mountain’s disappointing reign of just three days is also the shortest NXT Tag Title reign in history.

What do you think about Undisputed Era's win? Sound off in the comments section below!