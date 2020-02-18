Top NXT Superstar challenges AJ Styles for a match at WrestleMania 36

AJ Styles and The O.C.

AJ Styles returned to this week's episode of WWE RAW after being sidelined with injury for almost a month. Immediately upon returning, AJ Styles proclaimed that he is the best Superstar of any generation and said that he's ready to take on any Superstar at WrestleMania be it WWE Champion Brock Lesnar or The Undertaker.

His O.C. compatriot Karl Anderson even said that Styles is the new 'Mr. WrestleMania', a title alluded to WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels and The Phenomenal One gladly accepted it. Styles' remarks might have rubbed some Superstars in the wrong way and NXT Superstar Dominik Dijakovic took to Twitter to accept the former WWE Champion's challenge.

What did Dijakovic say?

Dominik Dijakovic posted a video on his Twitter handle which shows that at the moment when AJ Styles was cutting his promo, Dijakovic was watching it on television. Dijakovic wrote on his post that Styles doesn't have to beg for a WrestleMania match as he accepts and in the video Dijakovic can be heard saying the same thing.

Dijakovic faced NXT North American Champion Keith Lee in a highly competitive title match. Although he got defeated by Lee, Dijakovic pushed The Limitless Superstar to his limits and in the end, Lee hugged him as a sign of respect.