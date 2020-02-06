Top NXT Superstar returns and attacks the Undisputed Era

NXT just got a dose of Purple Rain

In the past few weeks, NXT was plagued with mysterious vignettes. Three circles spun around the screen, with the numbers 20, 2, and 5 in them. In the last tease on the January 29th episode of NXT, the numbers lined up to reveal a date - 2/5/20.

Tonight, the WWE Universe was treated to a spectacular show. Charlotte Flair's return to NXT, the Undisputed Era hunting down Tommaso Ciampa, a brilliant back-and-forth contest between Tyler Breeze and Jordan Devlin (seriously, go watch it), and more left the fans of the Black and Gold brand eager to see what was going to happen next.

Throughout the night, we saw the circles appear on the screen, reminding us that something, or someone, was coming. As the show progressed, it was clear that whoever was appearing tonight had some business with the competitors in the final match.

The main event was a six-man bout between Tommaso Ciampa & The Broserweights and The Undisputed Era. Roderick Strong, who was at ringside, attacked Ciampa to end the match in a DQ, leading to a brawl that would see the group annihilate their opponents at the upcoming TakeOver: Portland.

Before Ciampa could deliver the Last Shot to Ciampa, the lights went out, and the screen revealed the return of one of the top NXT Superstars on the roster.

The Velveteen Dream returns, lays out Undisputed Era single handedly

The Velveteen Dream was put on the shelf by Roderick Strong back in the fall. After taking the NXT North American Championship, the Messiah of the Backbreaker and the rest of the Era left Dream in a broken heap backstage a few weeks later. We hadn't seen or heard of him since that attack. At least, until tonight.

The Velveteen Dream appeared atop a turnbuckle, dropping onto the Undisputed Era and laying waste to the group. Fish, O'Reilly, and Cole were taken out, allowing him to focus in on the man who cost him months of his career. After a Dream Valley Driver, he tore off his tights to reveal another set that had the faces of Strong's wife, Marina Shafir, and son.

Advertisement

With the odds now even, what does the future hold for the Undisputed Era? Will Dream jump back into the North American Championship scene after he's finished with Roderick Strong and the Undisputed Era? Tune in next week to find out!