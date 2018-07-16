WWE News: Top NXT superstar suffers injury, pulled from next week's scheduled match

Bianca Belair has been pulled out of next week’s NXT Women’s Championship No. 1 Contender’s match due to an untimely and undisclosed injury

What’s the story?

As per first confirmed by WWE on Twitter, NXT superstar Bianca Belair has been pulled out of next week’s NXT Women’s Championship No. 1 Contender’s match due to an untimely and undisclosed injury.

In case you didn’t know...

29-year-old Knoxville native Bianca Belair is one of WWE NXT’s most-talented, up and coming superstars, who signed with the company in April of 2016 and was eventually assigned with WWE’s Performance Centre in Orlando, Florida.

Blair, who made her first WWE appearance during an NXT Live event, competed in her first in-ring match in September when she defeated Aliyah in a one-on-one match and shortly afterward, made her television debut as part of a battle royal to determine the number one contender for the NXT Women's Championship, where she was eliminated by Billie Kay and Peyton Royce—The IIconics.

In 2017, Belair also competed in the inaugural WWE Mae Young Classic, where she defeated Sage Beckett in the first round, before being eliminated from the tournament by eventual winner Kairi Sane.

The heart of the matter

Over the course of these past few months, Bianca Belair has been making sporadic appearances in the WWE and most recently competed in a singles match against top NXT superstar Dakota Kai and thus eventually turned heel in the process.

Belair, who has certainly been more than impressive ever since making her NXT debut, has apparently been pulled from the upcoming fatal four way NXT Women’s Championship #1 Contender’s Match also involving Candice LeRae, Kairi Sane, and Nikki Cross as well.

On this week’s episode of WWE NXT, it was initially confirmed that the four aforementioned women were all set to battle it out among themselves in order to decide the next challenger for Shayna Baszler’s NXT Women’s Title, however, as per reported by Sarah Schreiber on behalf of WWE NXT, Belair will indeed not be competing in her scheduled fatal four way match.

What’s next?

Candice LeRae, Kairi Sane, and Nikki Cross will now fight it out among themselves on next week’s episode of WWE NXT in a triple threat match in order to decide the next challenger for the WWE NXT Women’s Championship.