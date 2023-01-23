Top RAW Rumors: Backstage morale low due to 46-year-old veteran unexpectedly leaving WWE, Speculation on when Vince McMahon will make on-screen return

Welcome to another edition of the top RAW backstage rumors that could have a significant impact on the show going forward. In today's edition, we will examine some exciting stories revolving around superstars such as Vince McMahon, Stephanie McMahon, and Randy Orton.

WWE is gearing up for a mega episode of RAW this week, as it will be the 30th anniversary of the red brand. The program has a massive line-up, and legends like Shawn Michaels, Kurt Angle, and The Undertaker are set to make a return on the show. Another name that could be making a controversial return is Vince McMahon.

#3. Vince McMahon to make an on-screen return at RAW is XXX?

The Executive Chairman of WWE, Vince McMahon, made his backstage return this month after having retired last year.

While he has not resumed his former role as the CEO or creative head of the company, he is the chairman again. There are rumors that he could make an on-screen return at RAW is XXX this week. However, Cagesideseats state this is not the case:

''Even though there is a lot of speculation that Vince McMahon will make a television appearance on RAW is XXX, multiple outlets indicate this is unlikely to occur.''

Vince McMahon has been surrounded by controversy ever since he returned to the company. There have been some major changes since his arrival, including his daughter stepping down as the co-CEO and leaving the company.

#2. Backstage morale is seemingly low with Stephanie McMahon's exit

Stephanie McMahon was reportedly well-loved by the locker room and everyone who worked with her. She was the co-CEO of the company along with Nick Khan up until January this year, when she unexpectedly announced her departure from the company.

Reports suggest that her issues with her father, Vince McMahon, were the reason for her exit.

''Stephanie McMahon led an employee meeting on January 6 where she admitted "there's naturally some animosity" before correcting the term to "angst," regarding some's feelings about Vince McMahon forcing his way back in.''

Fightful Select reported that backstage morale has been low since Stephanie announced she would leave. Her team was dismantled after Vince McMahon returned, which could have been a significant reason behind her exit.

#1. Randy Orton is not expected to return anytime soon

RAW Superstar Randy Orton has been out with a back injury since May 2022. He was allegedly supposed to face Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam 2022, but plans had to be changed because of his injury.

His original return timeline indicated that he would be back by Royal Rumble 2023. However, Fightful Select has reported that The Viper has undergone fusion surgery on his lower back. While it's unclear when the procedure occurred, it will likely keep the former WWE Champion out of action for a long time. It is unfortunate timing for Orton as he might miss WrestleMania 39 because of his recovery process.

Rhea Ripley just said she'd love to enter the men's Rumble. Watch Lashley's hilarious reaction here

Poll : Should Vince McMahon make an on-screen return? Yes No 0 votes