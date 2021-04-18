Top RAW Rumors: Brock Lesnar, Samoa Joe's release, hint at major return (18th April)

Welcome to another edition of the top RAW backstage rumors that could have a major impact on the red brand. The RAW after Wrestlemania has left a lot of questions in the minds of the fans. But it also indicated that many of the programs we saw at WrestleMania 37 will likely be continued.

Last week, it was reported that the reason behind Sheamus missing RAW was due to injury issues. RAW had a lot of last-minute changes such as the Riddle vs Bobby Lashley match because a lot of the talent was 'banged up' after WrestleMania 37.

So without further ado, let's dive in and take a look at some of the biggest stories impacting Monday Night RAW:

#5 Reason why former RAW announcer Samoa Joe got released

They really should of never gave me money. — Samoa Joe (@SamoaJoe) April 15, 2021

One of the most shocking names to be featured in the list of recently released superstars was that of former RAW commentator Samoa Joe. Joe is a former US Champion in WWE and was an active part of the roster before injury issues led to him taking up announcing duties.

Fightful Select reported that Joe had been vocal about wanting to return to in-ring action. However, WWE did not clear him to wrestle and Vince McMahon was reportedly keen to keep him on as an announcer.

It was also reported by Dave Meltzer that WWE did not see much in the former RAW Superstar as an in-ring competitor and decided to let him go:

"It becomes an interesting strategy because Joe, in particular, if he is in good shape, because he’s a star to the AEW fan base and can talk, could be a valuable acquisition. But perhaps WWE believes with his age and injuries, he wouldn’t be, similar to not competing to keep Jay Reso (Christian Cage)."

The report also suggested that while Joe heading to AEW would be something fans will love, Tony Khan's company will have to be careful not to splurge as even they have a limited budget.

