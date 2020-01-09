Top RAW Superstar will accept WWE's offer for a stunning return to NXT

Lennard Surrao FOLLOW FEATURED COLUMNIST News Published Jan 09, 2020

Jan 09, 2020 IST SHARE

Triple H and Paul Heyman.

Gone are the days when NXT was considered to be a developmental brand. These days, the men and women competing in NXT are rightfully on par with their counterparts from RAW and SmackDown.

While it's uncommon to see main roster Superstars go to NXT, the times have changed and many talents have shown their interest in moving to the brand helmed by Triple H.

Kevin Owens is one of the Superstars who is willing to go back to Full Sail University. The former WWE Universal Champion was a guest on WWE's The Bump, where he opened up about a potential move to NXT.

KO said that he would jump on the offer to return to NXT if he is allowed to contest for the NXT Championship, which he felt is on the same level as the WWE and Universal titles.

Here's what KO had to say:

“The NXT Title is the top title on NXT and just the way that NXT handles itself and the way people view NXT I think that title is just as prestigious as the WWE one, the Universal one. If I were given the chance — like if they said ‘you’re going back to NXT, but you’re going to be competing for the NXT Title’ — first of all, if they came to me and said ‘you’re going back to NXT’ without the NXT Title part I’d be ‘Okay.’ If the NXT Title was on the line as well I would jump on that offer.” H/t Credit: WrestleTalk

Sportskeeda's Tom Colohue was the first to report about WWE planning another Superstar Shakeup for the April after WrestleMania. NXT will also be involved in the Shakeup and the fans shouldn't be surprised to see talents from RAW and SmackDown being drafted to the Black and Gold brand.

We had also reported earlier that WWE is looking to get only those stars back to NXT who have a history with the brand. They want established names and even though Kevin Owens is an asset on RAW, the former NXT Champion can always be asked to go back to NXT in the Wednesday Night Wars era.

Owens most recently made a one-off appearance at NXT WarGames in November 2019 and there is always a possibility of him taking up a full-time role in NXT.

Advertisement

If Finn Balor can make the transition, then Kevin Owens is also a believable option.