Top SmackDown Rumors: Major veteran has resigned from the company, Plans for The Rock to become WWE Champion, Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton?

A hearty welcome to another edition of the top SmackDown backstage rumors and news stories that could have a major impact on the blue brand in the future. In today's edition, we will examine some interesting stories revolving around superstars such as the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, The Rock, and Randy Orton.

Cody Rhodes defeated Roman Reigns to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 40. The 38-year-old is now a part of Friday Night SmackDown. However, his stock has dipped since winning the major title in the face of a lack of solid challengers. The American Nightmare will face AJ Styles at Backlash, but what will he do after that?

#1. No plans for Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton on SmackDown

One of the major matches fans are excited to see since Cody Rhodes' move to SmackDown is an encounter against his former mentor Randy Orton. However, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer has stated that there are no big plans for Rhodes as of now apart from a feud with The Rock or Roman Reigns.

''Rhodes has no real big-time direction until Rock and Roman Reigns are back in the picture. The other biggest star on the brand is Randy Orton, but they’re doing nothing to tease anything in that direction,'' he wrote.

Randy Orton is currently paired with Kevin Owens on SmackDown, as the two men continue their feud with Solo Sikoa's new Bloodline. The Viper will team up with Kevin Owens to face The Tribal Heir and Tama Tonga at Backlash.

It will be interesting to see if WWE Creative books the much-awaited feud between Cody and Randy on SmackDown in the coming months.

#2. There were plans to have The Rock defeat Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer stated that at one point there were plans for The Rock to defeat SmackDown's Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The original plan for WrestleMania 40 was to have The Brahma Bull face The Tribal Chief. However, plans were changed due to Rhodes' massive popularity.

''At one point, there was an idea that The Rock would win the title from Reigns, and then give up the title to go to Hollywood and end the streak, but always call himself 'The People’s Champion,' which is where that idea and belt came in,'' said Meltzer.

Instead of facing Roman Reigns, The Rock turned heel and joined forces with The Bloodline on the Road to WrestleMania XL. The Final Boss teamed up with The Tribal Chief to face Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes on Night One of The Show of Shows. The People's Champ pinned The American Nightmare, leading to speculation of a future match between the two.

#3. Brad Blum has tendered his resignation

According to Dave Meltzer, WWE's Chief Operating Officer Brad Blum allegedly tendered his resignation on May 1st, 2024. However, the veteran journalist noted that the reasons behind his departure were unknown.

''Chief Operating Officer Brad Blum tendered his resignation on 5/1. We don’t know more details past this was his own decision, and nobody forced him out. He, along with Nick Khan and Paul Levesque, were considered the three most powerful officers in WWE,'' noted Meltzer.

Blum was considered one of the most powerful people in the company. He has been a part of the company since 2006 and has assumed various positions over the years.

