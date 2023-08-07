Top star claims she had a successful weekend despite not featuring on WWE SummerSlam

A current champion in WWE has taken to social media to claim they had a successful weekend, despite not appearing at SummerSlam.

Chelsea Green has been enjoying her first title reign on RAW after winning the Women's Tag Team Championship with Sonya Deville. The duo defeated Liv Morgan and Raquel Gonzalez to win the titles last month. However, aside from an appearance in a backstage segment, the team has not featured on the red brand since winning the titles.

Green and Deville were also absent from last night's SummerSlam. The only women's title defended on the show was the WWE Women's Championship.

Today, Green has taken to Twitter to claim she had a successful weekend, despite not appearing on the second biggest show of the year.

"Successful #Summerslam weekend as your favourite @WWE Tag Team Champions. #ChampChels #ChampSonya", she said.

Chelsea Green reflects on winning her first championship in WWE

Since returning at the Women's Royal Rumble in January 2023, Chelsea Green has been a welcomed addition to WWE's female division.

The 32-year-old has been extremely entertaining to watch with her 'Karen' type character, her interactions with Adam Pearce have been particularly fun.

Green deservedly won the women's Tag Team titles with Sonya Deville just seven months after she returned to the company. In a recent interview with Denise Salcedo, Chelsea Green reflected on the title win, stating that it was the perfect time and place.

"I want to tell you that I was overwhelmed with emotion. But honestly, you know my story. Everybody watching this probably knows my story. They've seen the ups and downs. I feel like that was the moment. That was the moment: eight years in the making from the time I met Sonya and nine years in the making from when I started wrestling. That was the moment. It was a perfect place and time. It was the perfect audience. I'm so happy that it was here and now," said Green. (H/T: F4Wonline)

You can watch the full interview below:

