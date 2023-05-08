Top star who got the loudest pop "since Steve Austin" could be unlikely candidate to dethrone Roman Reigns at WWE SummerSlam

WWE has the opportunity to do something incredibly crazy at the expense of Roman Reigns.

Bad Bunny defeated The Judgment Day member Damian Priest in a 25-minute spectacle at Backlash 2023 in a San Juan Street Fight. The match was lauded universally by fans and wrestling personalities. The Puerto Rican rapper's athleticism impressed the WWE Universe once again, and he's currently one of the most beloved entities in the company.

At Backlash 2023, Bad Bunny received a pop that mimicked the one that Steve Austin used to get back in the late 90s, as many fans pointed out.

Justin @PootieWayne Bad Bunny’s about to make this place sound like 98 Steve Austin Bad Bunny’s about to make this place sound like 98 Steve Austin

Kevin Zwicker @papi_kevo_ Haven’t heard a crowd get behind a man like Puerto Rican did for bad bunny tonight since Steve Austin in his prime #WWEBacklash Haven’t heard a crowd get behind a man like Puerto Rican did for bad bunny tonight since Steve Austin in his prime #WWEBacklash

Brandon Key @Bkey313 Damn that crowd popped for Bad Bunny like it was 87 Hogan or 98 Austin. #SmackDown Damn that crowd popped for Bad Bunny like it was 87 Hogan or 98 Austin. #SmackDown

At this point, WWE has the opportunity to do something that no fan could imagine in their wildest dreams: have Bad Bunny dethrone Roman Reigns at SummerSlam 2023.

Bad Bunny has shown time and again that he loves performing in the ring and isn't just another celebrity looking for a quick paycheck. To top it off, he has proven his mettle in the squared circle on multiple occasions now.

Bad Bunny and The LWO could give Roman Reigns a taste of his own medicine

The Tribal Chief's Undisputed WWE Universal title reign has been marred by interferences and questionable wins. Case in point- Reigns' controversial win over Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39.

Bad Bunny defeated Damian Priest with The LWO's aid at Backlash. WWE could kick off a full-fledged feud between Bunny and Reigns, culminating in a massive spectacle at The Biggest Party of the Summer. At SummerSlam, both The Bloodline and The LWO would be at ringside for the contest.

In the end, Bunny would end up defeating Roman Reigns with The LWO's help, in what might end up being the most shocking moment in WWE history, only next to Brock Lesnar breaking The Undertaker's streak.

The aftermath of this win would be nothing short of chaotic. In addition to giving WWE a massive amount of mainstream attention, it would result in quite possibly the craziest wrestling discourse on social media that would last for quite a while.

This is an idea that sounds absolutely ridiculous on paper. Stranger things have happened in World Wrestling Entertainment in the past, though.

Imagine Bad Bunny dethroning The Tribal Chief with The LWO's help at SummerSlam 2023. What would be your immediate reaction to the same? Drop it in the comment section below!

Recommended Video Secret behind Brock Lesnar ATTACKING Cody Rhodes on WWE RAW revealed

Poll : 0 votes