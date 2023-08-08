Top star may finally debut on WWE RAW as a new addition to The Judgment Day

The Judgment Day is currently going through some issues since Damian Priest was seemingly the reason Finn Balor lost his World Heavyweight Championship match at WWE SummerSlam.

Balor and Priest will likely have a lot to say to each other tonight on RAW. Meanwhile, there could also be a new addition to the group if Balor decides it's time to replace The Archer of Infamy in the faction.

RheaRipley_WWE @RheaRipley_WWE pic.twitter.com/mEGdNbpzQf Our worlds a dumpster fire atm, but I’m thankful to always have my Latino Heat

Edge was quickly ousted from the group when The Judgment Day decided he was a problem, and the same could now be done with Priest. Rumors suggest that Nick Aldis is heading to tonight's episode of RAW. While some reports suggest Aldis is being brought in as a producer, the company could swerve fans by having the star debut on the show.

Aldis is a former world champion and a veteran of the business. Hence, his potential addition to The Judgment Day could benefit both parties.

Finn Balor and Damian Priest's current alliance could implode tonight on WWE RAW

After Damian Priest cost Balor the World Heavyweight Championship at Money in the Bank, the two men had several issues. Rhea Ripley briefly stepped in and forced the two men to resolve their differences.

The WWE Women's World Champion could again become the 'referee' in the situation. But now that Balor has come up short in two title bouts because of Priest, he could kickstart a feud with his stablemate.

The Archer of Infamy still has his Money in the Bank contract, and it's a foregone conclusion now that if he ever decides to cash it in, Balor will ensure that he is unsuccessful in his attempt. It's hard to imagine the two working closely together again after The Prince's recent losses.

Do you think there will be a new addition to The Judgment Day this week on WWE RAW?

