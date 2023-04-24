Top star returning in Puerto Rico, faction warfare - 5 possible finishes for Rhea Ripley vs. Zelina Vega at WWE Backlash 2023

Several major matches were announced for WWE Backlash, which is taking place in less than two weeks, during the latest episode of SmackDown. This includes a high-profile United States Championship bout and a surprise match featuring Seth Rollins.

One of the most intriguing bouts announced for the highly awaited show in Puerto Rico came courtesy of a challenge made by Zelina Vega. The former Queen's Crown winner asked Adam Pearce for a title shot against Rhea Ripley.

Given Vega's Puerto Rican heritage, a massive title bout on the Caribbean island makes a lot of sense. Beyond that, however, Ripley and Vega have been rivals thanks to ongoing issues between their respective stables. The two have collided several times recently but have not had an official match since The Eradicator became champion.

This article will look at a handful of ways their SmackDown Women's Championship match at Backlash may end. Could a new champion be crowned? Could a top star return? Below are five possible finishes for Rhea Ripley vs. Zelina Vega at WWE Backlash 2023.

#5 Ripley could defeat her smaller opponent cleanly

Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio

Rhea Ripley is an intimidating figure inside the squared circle. Not only is she the reigning SmackDown Women's Champion, but she's a former RAW Women's Champion, NXT Women's Champion, and WWE Women's Tag Team Champion.

Beyond her stacked resume, she's physically imposing. The Eradicator's size advantage over almost every other female WWE Superstar on the roster gives her instant credibility.

Given her recent triumphant run and size advantage over Vega, there's a strong chance Ripley will defeat her challenger fair and square. If The Eradicator hits The Riptide in the middle of the ring, Vega could lose the bout quickly.

#4 Vega could shock the world and pin The Eradicator

Zelina Vega

While Rhea Ripley is one of WWE's tallest female superstars, Zelina Vega ranks on the other end of the spectrum. Depending on the source, Zelina is billed as either 5'1" or 4 feet 11 inches tall.

Despite not being as physically imposing as Ripley, Zelina is still a decorated superstar. She's a former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion and the first-ever Queen's Crown winner. Vega has even more grit and fire as she is now part of a talented faction, the LWO.

Vega is unquestionably the underdog, but the challenger may pull off a shocking upset when she and Ripley clash in Puerto Rico. If she gets a quick pin out of nowhere or somehow manages to throw the Judgment Day member off her game, she could win her first singles title in the company.

#3 Rhea Ripley could have to resort to cheating

As noted, Zelina Vega is no push-over. While she's not as powerful as Rhea Ripley, she is cunning, agile, and has a lot of heart. That combination can prove to be successful, even against somebody like Ripley.

Still, Vega may be in trouble come May 6. While Ripley is a talented superstar and a powerhouse, she also has a killer instinct and a willingness to bend, if not outright break the rules. Simply put: Rhea Ripley could cheat in a WWE ring if it means she walks out as the victor.

The Eradicator may find Vega a tougher challenge than expected at WWE Backlash. Rhea Ripley may bend the rules to win if that's the case. Be it using a foreign object, holding onto the ropes, or doing something else dastardly behind the referee's back, Ripley could choose to play it dirty.

#2 Charlotte Flair could return to WWE programming and cost Ripley the win

Charlotte Flair

Charlotte Flair is one of the most decorated female superstars in WWE history. For that matter, Flair is one of the most decorated superstars in pro wrestling as a whole, regardless of gender.

The Queen hasn't appeared on television in recent weeks. She battled Rhea Ripley for the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39. Upon losing her coveted title, Flair went on to take a sabbatical from in-ring action.

While there's no news on when the former champion may return, she could show up at WWE Backlash. Flair might return and cost Ripley the victory as a payback following her WrestleMania defeat. Vega may not want a tainted victory, but a win is a win.

#1 The match could end in chaos thanks to The Judgment Day and the Latino World Order

Unfortunately, the WWE Backlash bout between the talented women is not guaranteed to end meaningfully. There's a good chance the contest won't have a proper finish.

Rhea Ripley is part of the faction known as The Judgment Day alongside Damian Priest, Finn Balor, & Dominik Mysterio. Meanwhile, Zelina Vega is in the Latino World Order alongside Rey Mysterio, Santos Escobar, Cruz Del Toro, & Joaquin Wilde.

Both factions are feuding, which has led to chaos on WWE television. The same may occur at Backlash, especially if Bad Bunny is in the house. The contest could end in a non-finish if the warring factions get involved and everything turns into a massive brawl.

Check out a never-before-heard Chris Benoit story right here from a WWE Hall of Famer

Poll : 0 votes