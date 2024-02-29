Top star seeking revenge for embarrassing moment, first-time ever dream match - 4 major matches Jade Cargill could have at WWE WrestleMania 40

Jade Cargill is all WWE. Just last year, the former champion officially signed with the biggest wrestling promotion in the world. Her arrival at the company was both heavily hyped up and largely celebrated by fans.

Prior to joining the titanic wrestling company, Cargill was in Tony Khan's All Elite Wrestling. She got her start there, even winning the TBS Championship. Still, despite a title reign, Tony Khan's booking of her and the women's division as a whole has been a consistent sticking point among fans.

Needless to say, Cargill's jump to the Triple H-led World Wrestling Entertainment has been beneficial for her. She made her official debut in front of close to 50,000 fans at the 2024 Royal Rumble, and many expect her to appear at WrestleMania 40.

While what she may do at The Show of Shows hasn't been confirmed yet, there's a strong chance that Jade will have a blockbuster match. In this article, we will look at a handful of major bouts that Cargill could potentially have at the biggest show of the year.

Below are four major matches Jade Cargill could have at WWE WrestleMania 40.

#4. Nia Jax likely wants revenge

Nia Jax is one of the most imposing superstars in WWE history. The intimidating and cocky star is a former RAW Women's Champion. She has also captured the Women's Tag Team Titles in the past.

The powerful Jax is no stranger to major matches in WWE. The Samoan recently headlined a premium live event when she battled Rhea Ripley at Elimination Chamber Perth. The two had a great match despite some doubting how the bout would go heading into the PLE.

Jax would be the perfect foe for Jade Cargill at WrestleMania 40. They already had a moment at the Royal Rumble where Jade dumped Nia out of the ring and embarrassed her. The story of Jax seeking revenge against the newcomer following her humiliating defeat could make for a quality angle.

#3. Liv Morgan could look for a WrestleMania moment

Liv Morgan is one of the best female competitors in the world. She has worked hard since first joining WWE and continues to improve. Her moveset is one of the most entertaining, and she has plenty of personality. Unfortunately, it appears she has no clear path to WrestleMania.

The talented star is on what she calls the Liv Morgan Revenge tour since returning to WWE television at the 2024 Royal Rumble. Thanks to Rhea Ripley putting her out of action, taking down the champion has been her goal. Unfortunately, it looks as though she'll have to take a back seat for the remainder of WrestleMania season.

While Liv failed to win the Royal Rumble and the Women's Elimination Chamber Match, she could still have a big-time bout at WrestleMania. Liv could clash with Jade Cargill, given that The Miracle Kid was responsible for Cargill's elimination in the Women's Royal Rumble Match.

#2. Naomi recently returned to WWE

Naomi is an extremely successful performer. She has held the SmackDown Women's Championship and the Women's Tag Team Titles. Naomi also won the first-ever Women's WrestleMania Battle Royal in 2018.

While Liv Morgan returned to action at the 2024 Royal Rumble, Naomi made her WWE return at the very same match as well. She had been absent ever since walking out back in 2022 alongside Sasha Banks.

Due to the timing of Naomi's return, it is unlikely that she's factored into any major stories heading into WrestleMania season. Instead, Triple H and company officials should slot her into a massive first-time-ever match against Jade.

#1. Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair teased a major match at the Royal Rumble

Bianca Belair is one of the biggest stars in WWE. She has headlined WrestleMania and won both the RAW and SmackDown Women's Titles in the past. Belair is also a former Women's Royal Rumble Match winner.

The EST has been on a constant mission to reclaim gold from IYO SKY. At SummerSlam 2023, IYO cashed in the Money in the Bank briefcase and won the title from Belair. Even though Bianca has gotten her hands on IYO a few times since then, she is yet to win the belt back.

While Bianca will have to take a back seat to Bayley, she can have a massive dream match against Jade Cargill. The two teased a potential fight in the Women's Royal Rumble Match, so the pair finally clashing months later could be the perfect WrestleMania bout.

