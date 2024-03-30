Top star status, a WrestleMania date, and more - 4 things WWE fans learned from Jade Cargill's official SmackDown debut

The long-awaited SmackDown debut of WWE Superstar Jade Cargill finally took place on the latest episode of the blue brand. After it was confirmed on last week's show, Cargill officially signed her SmackDown contract with General Manager Nick Aldis.

She also cut a brief promo about how 'the storm is here' and how she will always be the headline due to her superstar status.

After so much fanfare, the WWE Universe learned the following four things about Jade Cargill during her first promo on SmackDown.

#4. She might have short segments for promos

When some superstars debut, they feature in backstage segments. Jade Cargill did this initially as she pondered joining RAW or SmackDown. Others like Indi Hartwell, Alba Fyre, and Isla Dawn just wrestled and rarely spoke in promos.

Since Cargill has been treated as a huge deal, she was going to be handled differently than the average WWE Superstar. With the red carpets already pulled out, she will likely be given time for promos weekly.

She did so with a few quick words in the middle of the ring. Cargill strangely wore red while the carpet in the ring was blue.

#3. Jade Cargill put the entire women's roster on notice

Jade Cargill made a huge impression on the Road to WrestleMania XL.

During her first in-ring promo, Jade Cargill kept things short and sweet. After a slow walk to the ring, she addressed her future opponents.

Cargill said that WWE has one of the best rosters in the world before claiming that no matter how good any of the women were on SmackDown, she would always be the headline or bigger deal.

She is a once-in-a-lifetime superstar who is not like anyone fans have seen before. Cargill did not mention anyone in particular but has already brushed shoulders backstage with Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, Chelsea Green, and others.

#2. She will be pushed as a major star

Jade Cargill flexed her muscles on her first night as a member of SmackDown.

Before she uttered a word or showed up backstage, WWE treated Jade Cargill as a massive star. She was escorted by officials and even met personally by General Managers Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce. Triple H and Shawn Michaels also met her as she arrived at arenas at various points.

After special treatment during an episode of NXT, the 31-year-old star finally made a big impact in the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match. She eliminated Nia Jax by herself and made it to the final three.

Aldis and Pearce did their best to court Cargill to their brand, but SmackDown ultimately convinced Jade to become a part of the brand. She had her very own segment after signing her deal and that does not happen for every performer.

#1. Cargill's status for WrestleMania XL

The WWE Universe won't have to wait much longer for Jade Cargill's next in-ring match. She competed in the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match but so did TNA Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace. Saving her official signing with SmackDown less than two weeks before WrestleMania XL was a calculated move.

Liv Morgan, Nia Jax, or Bianca Belair could have stood across the ring from Cargill at WrestleMania XL. Once Dakota Kai uttered Cargill's name on SmackDown, however, the picture for Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, became clearer.

Damage CTRL attacked Naomi and Bianca Belair after The EST of WWE defeated Kai. Things completely changed when Cargill came out to even the odds. After SmackDown, Nick Aldis announced that she would team up with Belair and Naomi against Kai and The Kabuki Warriors, consisting of Asuka and Kairi Sane, at WrestleMania XL.

