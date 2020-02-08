Top star takes a shot a Jon Moxley's wrestling ability

Jon Moxley

Minoru Suzuki will challenge Jon Moxley for the IWGP United States Championship at New Beginning in Osaka on Sunday. Suzuki sat down with New Japan Pro Wrestling's website ahead of the event for an interview. During the interview, Suzuki was asked of his opinion on Jon Moxley and Suzuki laid into Moxley's ability inside the squared circle:

He’s a guy who stepped in my house and didn’t take his shoes off at the front door. The “former WWE Superstar Dean Ambrose”. Changed his look up a bit and here he is. Look, I’ve been watching him for a while, yeah. Can he grapple? No. Is he strong? No. Tough? No. He can’t do s**t.

However, Suzuki went on to add that even though Moxley wasn't perfect inside the ring, he made it work for him. When asked about how Moxley was such a popular star in America despite the flaws Suzuki pointed out, here's what he had to say:

It’s a bit of a paradox, but it’s because of that he got chances in WWE. There’s nobody else like him, right? Nobody in the majors in America is like him. So he stands out. Nobody gets that.

Look. An absolute all-round perfectionist, the perfect complete player, tens in every category? Not even Tanahashi is that. Naito isn’t that. They don’t exist.