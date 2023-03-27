Top star to be unmasked, top stable to interfere - 5 possible finishes for Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio at WWE WrestleMania 39 

WWE WrestleMania 39 is rapidly approaching. The two-night premium live event will feature some of the biggest stars in exciting bouts including Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, Sami Zayn, The Usos, Becky Lynch, and Trish Stratus, among others.

One of the most intriguing bouts set for the WrestleMania card will see a father-son match. Rey Mysterio, a veteran of the industry, will fight his son Dominik. Ex-con Dom has been pushing to fight Rey for months, but his father regularly refused to lay hands on his son.

This changed on the most recent episode of SmackDown. Rey finally had enough of Dom's antics and smacked him in the face to a massive reaction from the audience. Rey then officially accepted Dominik's challenge.

The father-son match could go in numerous different directions, but it'll be interesting to see how the match ends. Will the legend stand tall? Could interference come into play? Can Dom make a major statement?

Below are five possible finishes for Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio at WWE WrestleMania 39.

#5. Judgment Day could ensure Dominik Mysterio wins

Judgment Day

Judgment Day is one of the most intimidating factions in WWE today. The four-person group features all former champions including Rhea Ripley, Damian Priest, Finn Balor, and of course, Dominik Mysterio.

The stable has terrorized Monday Night RAW for almost a year now and even occasionally harasses those in the SmackDown locker room. While some groups, such as The Bloodline, have leaders who focus primarily on one talent, Judgment Day all support each other.

That support may come into play at WWE WrestleMania. Rhea, Finn, or Priest may interfere in Dominik's match against his father and make sure he stands tall in the end. With Damian not yet booked for a bout at The Show of Shows, him helping Dom pin his father feels likely.

#4. Rey could pin his son and teach him a lesson at WWE WrestleMania

Rey Mysterio is one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time. Even prior to joining World Wrestling Entertainment, he made a name for himself in Mexico, ECW, and WCW. Upon joining the sports entertainment juggernaut, however, Rey truly made himself a household name.

Despite his stature, Mysterio won multiple world titles while competing in a WWE ring. His success is evident as he is set to be inducted into the Hall of Fame during 'Mania weekend.

Given how talented Rey is, he's likely to defeat Dominik when they clash at WrestleMania. A 619 and maybe a Frog Splash would be the perfect way to send a message to his delinquent son.

#3. Dominik may surprisingly win clean

Dominik Mysterio hitting a Frog Splash

As noted, Rey Mysterio is a legend in pro wrestling and WWE. He's a multi-time world champion who's found success in every promotion he's wrestled in and on almost every continent.

Still, Rey is aging. The talented star has many more years behind him than he does ahead of him, even if fans wouldn't know it based on how he moves in the ring. His age and history of injuries could be a factor come WWE WrestleMania.

Dominik Mysterio could shock the world by defeating his father at The Show Of Shows. What's more surprising is that he may not do it by cheating, but instead due to his size advantage, youth advantage, and improved ability.

#2. Angie & Aalyah Mysterio could help Rey win

Dominik with Angie & Aalyah

Dominik Mysterio is one of the most improved superstars in WWE, but with his improvement has emerged a new attitude.

For the most part, Dom's Hall of Fame father has primarily dealt with Ex-Con Dom's antics. On the latest episode of SmackDown, however, Angie & Aalyah Mysterio, Rey's wife, and daughter were ringside. Dominik berated both and insulted them in front of the world, which contributed to Rey finally accepting the challenge for WrestleMania.

While Dom's actions were wrong, they may come back to haunt him. Angie and Aalyah may end up distracting the younger Mysterio or even slapping him, to make sure he doesn't win at The Show Of Shows. Revenge would be well deserved in this particular instance.

#1. Dominik may win by distracting his father after stealing his mask

Rey Mysterio is an iconic WWE superstar for many reasons, but his most defining and well-known trait is his mask. The talented luchador has worn a mask for the majority of his pro wrestling career and has become synonymous with it.

Dominik doesn't seem to respect Rey's mask, however. At the 2023 Royal Rumble, Dom jumped his father and then wore the mask out to ringside, tearing it up shortly thereafter. He then insulted and disgraced his father's mask again on SmackDown recently.

The younger Mysterio may use Rey's fondness and respect for the mask against him. Dom may rip the mask off his father's head, thus making Rey have to hide his face, only to strike and quickly win. It's an underhanded tactic but it has been done before. Dominik certainly isn't above it.

