Top Superstar admits to Corey Graves that the Women's Revolution may be slowing down

Pratyay Ghosh FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 13 Dec 2019, 08:28 IST SHARE

Charlotte Flair main-evented WrestleMania 35 with Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch

The latest episode of Corey Graves' After The Bell podcast saw Charlotte Flair coming in as a guest. The Queen has been a vital cog in the Women's Revolution, breaking onto the main roster in late 2015 alongside Sasha Banks and Becky Lynch. Over the years, Flair has racked up some incredible accolades and been a major component in the Women's Revolution, taking part in multiple "first-ever" moments.

During the interview, Flair addressed the state of the WWE's women's division and seemed to admit that it was slowing down a little.

"I think it was a focal point because everything was happening so organically. When Becky Lynch turned on me at SummerSlam when I won the title like that was such an organic moment. Becky and Bayley and Shayna closed out Survivor Series but it's just not being talked about. I have not watched the match I have to be honest, but people talked about Sasha Banks and Becky Lynch after Hell in a Cell. So, I don't know, just depends on what is clicking with the audience. You have to look for that next big story. That is why we are here, to tell stories. There has to be an organic story for us to sink our teeth into. It's not that the women aren't getting the opportunity or the creative or time, but it's our job and their job to find that next story." H/T: WINC

Charlotte added that the women's division losing a little momentum was nothing to be concerned about. With WWE being a show that runs all year, she said that it was like a roller coaster and there were bound to be "ebbs and flows".

Flair will be in action at WWE TLC this Sunday when she teams up with RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch to take on Asuka and Kairi Sane.

ALSO READ: 4 Ways NXT could change after WWE Survivor Series 2019