WWE Rumour Mill: Top Superstars missing Extreme Rules and two huge matches for the PPV possibly revealed

These Superstars could miss WWE Extreme Rules 2018.

Braun Strowman could headline WWE Extreme Rules 2018

What’s the story?

Per latest listings from the arena set to host WWE Extreme Rules as well as discussions on the Wrestling Observer Newsletter; notable details regarding the show have possibly been revealed.

The Extreme Rules pay-per-view is set to be headlined by a Six-Man Tag Team Match. Besides, details on a few top Superstars likely missing the event have also been noted.

In case you didn’t know…

The WWE’s Extreme Rules PPV is set to take place in July and is considered to be one of the promotion’s marquee shows outside of the traditional “Big 4” PPVs.

The show is set to be hosted by the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania this year—with the arena already having begun promoting the event.

The heart of the matter

Presently, the PPG Paints Arena is advertising a Six-Man Tag Team Match—Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman & Bobby Lashley vs. Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn & Jinder Mahal—as the headliner of WWE’s Extreme Rules PPV.

Additionally, The Observer asserts that a singles matchup between Daniel Bryan and Samoa Joe is likely to take place at Extreme Rules.

Nevertheless, the PPG Paints Arena is now advertising a singles match between Daniel Bryan and Big Cass, instead of Bryan’s aforementioned matchup against Joe.

Furthermore, three of WWE’s top current Superstars—Brock Lesnar, John Cena & Ronda Rousey—are not being advertised by the PPG Paints Arena, neither in the list of names nor in the Extreme Rules graphics on the arena’s website.

What’s next?

The WWE’s Extreme Rules PPV is set to take place at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA on July 15th.

Honestly speaking, the WWE is likely to continue the ongoing feud between Daniel Bryan and Big Cass, since there seems to be unfinished business between the duo.

However, the rumored Six-Man Tag Team Match may indeed be something to keep one’s eye on; especially considering the high percentage of gimmick matches that are usually featured on the Extreme Rules card.

Which matches would you like to see at Extreme Rules? Sound off in the comments!