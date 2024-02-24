Top tag team to break up after Elimination Chamber? Potential clue explored

WWE may have teased the implosion of a tag team at Elimination Chamber.

The pairing involves none other than Grayson Waller and Austin Theory. Both men were part of The Grayson Waller Effect segment, which also involved Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes.

After The American Nightmare laid out a challenge to The Rock, Theory snatched the mic from Waller and proceeded to steal The Great One’s catchphrases. Seth Rollins hit Theory while he was distracted, allowing Cody to put the heel away with a Cody Cutter.

Expand Tweet

Grayson Waller didn’t do anything to save his tag team partner from getting jumped. Rollins finished the job by planting Theory with a Stomp. The former United States Champion may question The Aussie Icon’s reluctance to help him on the SmackDown after Elimination Chamber.

This could potentially lead to Theory turning babyface on The Road to WrestleMania XL. Considering Austin Theory still has his differences with The Rock, he may question Waller’s newfound pledge of allegiance to The People's Champion.

It remains to be seen how Triple H will book the storyline between Grayson Waller and Austin Theory after the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event.

Fans can check Sportskeeda’s live coverage of the PLE here.