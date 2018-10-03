Top Ten WWE Performers of the month (September)

The month of October has begun. We are in the final quarter of the year. Survivor Series is the only big Pay-Per-View remaining and people can smell the Royal Rumble coming up. But also with October, we said goodbye to an action-packed month of September.

Hell in a Cell was the biggest event of the month but there was no lack of action on Raw, Smackdown, NXT and 205 Live as well. Two Championships changed hands in the month and there was plenty of top quality wrestling as well.

Here I will take a look at the 10 best performers throughout the entire month. I will be considering their kayfabe achievements with more priority over their non-kayfabe performances, so don't be too much disappointed if Roman Reigns ends high up on the list.

Honourable Mentions include - Baron Corbin, Randy Orton, Jeff Hardy, and Pete Dunne.

#10. Ronda Rousey

Ronda Rousey has had quite an uneventful run as Raw Women's Champion but her presence in the women's division is undeniable. She has had just two matches on TV but both were the main matches of the women's division on that show. She defended her title against Alexa Bliss in a rematch at Hell in a Cell and beat Bliss and Mickey James in a tag team match with Natalya as her partner.

Rousey's role as the face of the women's division is pretty obvious and she is having to carry the entire Raw Women's division on her back. Her tag team match and PPV match were two of Raw's best women's matches of the month. Given she will be teaming with the Bellas at Super Show Down, it seems that the inexperienced Rousey will have to carry the far more experienced Bellas to a good match.

