WWE News: Toni Storm Announced For Mae Young Classic Return

Toni Storm has been added to her second Mae Young Classic

What's the story?

Prior to today, there were 18 names set for this year's Mae Young Classic, including the likes of Lacey Lane, Rhea Ripley, and Deonna Purrazzo. However, it seems one more name has been revealed, as Toni Storm will return for the tournament.

In case you didn't know...

Toni Storm took part in last year's Mae Young Classic, making it to the semi-finals before falling to the eventual winner Kairi Sane. Since then, the 22-year old has been a highlight on the independent scene, even picking up gold in World Wonder Ring Stardom.

Storm also appeared on this year's United Kingdom Championship Tournament, defeating Isla Dawn and Killer Kelly, two other members of this year's MYC, in a triple threat match to earn a shot at Shayna Baszler's NXT Women's Championship on the next night of the UK Tournament. She would fail to capture the title, losing to Baszler via countout.

Prior to the event, it was revealed that she had signed a contract with the WWE and would be appearing on their NXT UK brand.

The heart of the matter

The Mirror revealed earlier today that Toni Storm would return for this year's Mae Young Classic. In an interview, Storm discussed appearing for her second straight MYC tournament.

It's just strange because I feel like my brain still hasn't let it sink in yet that I am associated with WWE. I have strived for it for so long and dreamt of getting into WWE from being a kid, and I have never let it go. It's completely surreal. A lot of the time, I kind of don't even think I've got there.

What's next?

With Toni Storm being included, we now have 19 out of the 32 names revealed for the Mae Young Classic. With the finals of the event taking place at the company's first ever all women's PPV, WWE Evolution, it can be assumed that the WWE will be bringing in all kinds of stars to sell both the MYC and Evolution to the WWE Universe.

Who else would you like to see in this year's Mae Young Classic?

