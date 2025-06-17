Top WWE champion, not Dominik Mysterio, to betray Liv Morgan after recent events on RAW? Exploring the possibility 

Last night on RAW, before she picked up a shoulder injury, one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, Liv Morgan, was seen both verbally and physically disappointed with the other half, Raquel Rodriguez. Big Mami Cool had just failed to qualify for the Queen of the Ring Tournament semi-finals after Rhea Ripley intervened in her Fatal Four-Way Match against Ivy Nile, Stephanie Vaquer, and Asuka, resulting in Raquel suffering physically after the contest.

Despite Raquel's big loss, Liv Morgan immediately wanted the one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions to help her prepare for her singles match against Kairi Sane later in the night. Big Mami Cool was quite rightly taken aback by her teammate's request and said that she wasn't exactly 100% ready to help The Miracle Kid.

With Morgan failing to empathize with Raquel, the Texan looked seemingly miffed with her tag team partner and other Judgment Day teammates (Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor, and JD McDonagh) after they left the clubhouse, insinuating that she may be starting to doubt her involvement with the group.

After Liv injured her shoulder on RAW, her ''sister'' may shockingly assault her next week, ending their partnership. That said, the angle is currently speculative.

Raquel Rodriguez is ready for singles gold on WWE's main roster

During her time in NXT, Raquel Rodriguez reached the very top of the brand, winning the NXT Women's Championship once. However, since joining the main roster in 2022, Raquel has yet to capture singles gold.

While she is seemingly enjoying her time as part of a tag team, Big Mami Cool recently revealed her aspirations to win a singles championship in WWE during an interaction with Chris Van Vliet on INSIGHT.

"You know, that Intercontinental title looks really pretty, and so does Chelsea's United States Championship. Since I've been visiting SmackDown more, I've been admiring it a little bit more from afar," she said. [H/T: CVV]

Having built a stronger relationship with the WWE Universe in recent months, a singles title victory may be in store for Raquel Rodriguez sooner rather than later.

