Top WWE champion to miss marquee WrestleMania match following major SmackDown error? Shocking possibility explored

WWE WrestleMania is less than a month away and several matches have already been announced for the show. This includes Tiffany Stratton's WWE Women's Championship defense against Charlotte Flair.

This past week on SmackDown, Stratton and Flair had a promo face-off and it was clear that Flair was the victor, making Stratton look like a rookie. Many fans were surprised by the way Flair took over the promo and noted that it could be the inexperience of Stratton when it came to cutting babyface promos.

That being said, Charlotte chose Stratton for a reason but fans are now calling for Stratton to be taken out of this title picture because some feel that Bianca Belair would have been a better challenger for Flair on the mic.

There have been suggestions that Stratton should have been the third person in the mix with IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley instead because taking on someone like Flair in the ring and on the mic is a complete mismatch for the young SmackDown Superstar.

Will Tiffany Stratton be replaced at WWE WrestleMania?

Stratton walks into WrestleMania 41 as the WWE Women's Champion but it's hard to see her leaving with the title given how much Flair has dominated the build-up to the show.

With less than a month left for The Show of Shows this year, it may be too late for WWE to replace her unless there is a way to add a third person to the match in the coming weeks or allow Stratton to step up with her promos. If the events of this past Friday were scripted, then WWE should give her leeway and cut the ties holding her back and let her go head to head with The Queen to prove that she is a worthy challenger indeed.

The perception among many fans was that WWE failed Stratton on SmackDown and made her look much more inexperienced than she actually is. Flair is someone who has been doing this for more than a decade and that showed throughout her promo and how quickly she was able to shut down her latest challenger without missing a step.

