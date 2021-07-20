"Kevin Owens is a maniac" - Top WWE SmackDown star has high praise for the Money in the Bank Ladder Match participants

This past Sunday at WWE Money in the Bank, eight competitors across WWE SmackDown and RAW battled it out in a grueling match to earn an opportunity to challenge for a world championship of their choosing. The bout featured some incredible spots that drew huge reactions from the fans in attendance.

By the end of the encounter, bodies were lying everywhere, as the ladder match had taken its toll on the competitors. Kevin Owens took some nasty bumps, and Seth Rollins even sent him through a ladder toward the finish. In the end, Big E emerged victorious when he unhooked the briefcase.

In a recent interview with WWE India, Big E discussed his experience at Money in the Bank and praised the other competitors in the ladder match:

"Ricochet is ridiculous," said Big E. "The dive from the ladder to the rope? I don't understand how he moves that way. Just incredible in the ring. I feel like there's so many elements of that match. Kevin Owens is a maniac. He's not afraid to put his body through incredible painful things. Pretty much everyone had a moment, you know."

"We’ve seen Drew dive before, that's not super special, but it is special," Big E continued. "I don't know if people understand how large Drew McIntyre is. He is a very large man to be taking off like that."

Big E will likely address his Money in the Bank win this Friday on WWE SmackDown. You can catch the show on SONY TEN 1 and SONY TEN 3, among other platforms.

What's next for Big E in WWE?

Big E now has the right to challenge for the championship of his choosing anytime, anywhere. The two reigning world champions in WWE at the moment are Bobby Lashley and Roman Reigns. However, that could be change in the weeks and months ahead.

Based on the events that transpired in the last two nights, Roman Reigns will face likely John Cena while Bobby Lashley will probably clash with Goldberg at WWE's biggest party of the summer.

Who do you think Big E will cash in on? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Edited by Colin Tessier