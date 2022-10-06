"She is a no-doubter Hall of Famer" - Top WWE star gets called The Iron Sheik of the women's division

'Road Dogg' Brian James recently showered massive praise on Natalya as he spoke about her role in the WWE women's division. He even compared the superstar to the legendary Iron Sheik.

The Iranian icon famously had a transitional reign with the WWE World Championship in the 1980s before dropping it to Hulk Hogan.

The latest episode of the Oh...You Didn't Know podcast revolved around Hell in a Cell 2017, where Natalya defended the SmackDown Women's Champion against Charlotte Flair during her first reign. The Queen of Harts has been in and out of the title picture in recent years and gets called upon whenever the division needs a 'reset.'

Road Dogg explained that Natalya has been among the roster's most dependable performers. He further highlighted that it wasn't a coincidence that the SmackDown star has been a relevant figure despite being on WWE TV since 2008.

"She is the Iron Sheik, baby! No, but look, she is dependable because she has been there for so long. That's not why she is dependable, but it's part of the reason why she has been there so long." [25:25 - 25:40]

Road Dogg said that Natalya was always a viable world title contender due to her track record. The tag team legend further noted she had a resume worthy enough to get her a spot in the WWE Hall of Fame.

"Like, you can never say she doesn't deserve a title match. It's Natalya; you know what I mean? She is a no-doubter Hall of Famer, a member of the Hart Family, and, you know, the whole deal." [26:00 - 26:20]

Road Dogg on the misconception regarding WWE stars like The Iron Sheik and Natalya

During his prime, The Iron Sheik was an incredibly well-respected heel in the business who competed against the very best of his era.

Natalya, too, might not have had lengthy title reigns but has garnered plaudits for being one of the best in-ring workers over the past decade. She is also known to make her opponents look better inside the squared circle.

Brian James clarified that Iron Sheik and The Queen of Harts were more than just transitional champions and were credible titleholders in their own right.

He added:

"Look, I think it's great, and I don't want to call it; I don't want to call it a stop-gap because I don't think that's fair, and I don't think that's what Sheik was. I don't think that's what she is. I think she is a formidable opponent." [25:41 - 25:54]

Natalya recently locked horns with Ronda Rousey on SmackDown. However, she could not outclass The Rowdy One despite a valiant effort.

Do you agree with Road Dogg's views on Natalya? Sound off in the comments section below.

