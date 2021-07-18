"It's the same with Stone Cold" - Top WWE Star highlights an interesting similarity with Steve Austin

WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin is the prime template for a rebellious antihero character colored with shades of gray from top to bottom. Even though Stone Cold was considered by many to be a babyface for most of his career, an argument could be made for the flipside while taking his actions under consideration.

He competed with wrestlers from both allignments and made it work since his character was so adaptable to different styles of story-telling. Not many have been able to duplicate such a distinct and unique aura. Nonetheless, there are still characters in wrestling with whom it's unclear where they stand on the allignment chart.

One of those stars is Rhea Ripley who is currently the WWE RAW Women's Champion. In recent months, her actions have made it unclear for many to decipher whether she's a heel or a babyface. In a recent interview with Graham Matthews of Bleacher Report, The Nightmare drew an interesting parallel with Steve Austin's character to explain her current predicament.

"People just have to pick one. It's the same with Stone Cold [Steve Austin]." Ripley continued, "Was he really going out being such a nice guy? No, he wasn't, and people loved him for it, so I don't see why people are getting so angry about my feud with Charlotte and getting so confused over it when I'm pretty much doing the same thing I was doing in NXT and people loved me for it. I don't believe there should be designated faces and heels. People should go out there and do their thing and you choose whether you like that person or not."

Ripley further stated that she is here to show her true potential and what she's capable of. With the RAW Women's Championship currently strapped around her, the Nightmare has already made her mark in WWE.

Rhea Ripley is set to defend the WWE RAW Women's Championship against Charlotte Flair tonight

Official Match Graphic for Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair

At WWE Hell in a Cell, Rhea Ripley locked horns with The Queen in a match for the WWE RAW Women's Championship. The match ended after Ripley was disqualified for using the top cover of the announcer's desk as a weapon against Flair.

Given the circumstances the match ended in, Charlotte Flair was awarded another shot at the WWE RAW Women's Championship.

Who do you think will walk out of Fort Worth tonight as the WWE RAW Women's Champion? Let us know in the comments section below.

Watch Amazing WWE Videos, Interviews with your favourite wrestlers and more on SK Wrestling YT

Edited by Rohit Mishra