Top WWE Star to retire after suffering an injury & more - 3 potential directions for Randy Orton after losing to Gunther

Randy Orton went head-to-head with Gunther in an epic battle for the King of the Ring title. The match also determined a shot at WWE's top title at SummerSlam 2024. The Ring General exploited Orton's past injury and landed a crucial strike that sealed his triumph and the crown of King of the Ring 2024.

Expand Tweet

Trending

After failing to secure a World Title opportunity at WWE SummerSlam, fans are left wondering what the future holds for the 14-time World Champion. Here are three potential directions for Randy Orton after falling short in The King of The Ring tournament.

#3. Randy Orton fakes a retirement and turns heel

Randy Orton could pull off something unthinkable on this upcoming episode of SmackDown. He didn't quite deliver in the match as expected. Even with all his years of experience, he failed to secure a victory and visibly endured considerable pain throughout the match.

The star was selling his back and knees, which fueled rumors of a potential injury. Orton could easily use these rumors to play up a retirement angle in the buildup to SummerSlam 2024. In this upcoming episode of SmackDown, he could reveal that his rehabilitation did not progress as anticipated, leading to his decision to retire. This announcement would prompt Cody Rhodes to appear, highlighting their longstanding bond and friendship.

The Viper was absent significantly due to a back injury, which could add credibility to this supposed retirement angle. Right after that, he could turn on The American Nightmare and take him down with an RKO. If Rhodes and Randy Orton come face-to-face at SummerSlam later this year, this storyline could offer plenty of exciting moments.

#2. The Viper faces AJ Styles to earn a shot at Cody Rhodes' Undisputed WWE Title.

AJ Styles recently went up against Rhodes at WWE Backlash in a valiant attempt to claim the Undisputed WWE title but unfortunately came up short.

The Phenomenal One is feeling completely frustrated now. His determination to become the Undisputed WWE Champion has driven him to seek out Nick Aldis for another chance at the title. Yet, the SmackDown General Manager has emphasized that he must prove himself to earn that opportunity.

Moving forward, the SmackDown General Manager could book a match between The Viper and The Phenomenal One at Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event to earn a shot at Cody's Championship. It is an ideal opportunity for Styles to secure his shot at the Championship and for The Viper to maintain his relevance throughout the rest of the year.

#1. Teams up with Kevin Owens to go after the tag-team titles

During a recent SmackDown episode, The Legend Killer defeated Tama Tonga to move on to the finals of the King of the Ring tournament.

However, his celebration was short-lived when Solo Sikoa launched an attack on him right after. Just as Sikoa was about to cause significant harm, Kevin Owens made his return and made the save. The duo then stood tall to close the show, giving hints about their future collaboration.

Randy Orton and Owens have been supporting each other since arriving on the Blue Brand and even teamed up to take on Austin Theory and Grayson Waller. They might reunite once again to compete for the Tag Team Championship on the blue brand against Theory and Waller.