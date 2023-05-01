Top WWE Superstar wants to be drafted to SmackDown ahead of RAW 

Tonight on Monday Night RAW will see the 2023 WWE Draft come to an end, where the remaining list of stars will find out which brand they will exclusively be performing on.

One superstar who seems determined for him and his teammates to stay on SmackDown is Santos Escobar, who as part of the newly reformed LWO faction has become a big hit with fans.

Earlier today, the Mexican star responded to World Wrestling Entertainment's official Twitter page stating his desire to remain on the blue brand.

In March, Santos Escobar, alongside Zelina Vega, Cruz Del Toro, and Joaquin Wilde were invited by Rey Mysterio to become a part of the rebooted LWO (Latino World Order).

Santos Escobar on bringing the LWO to WWE

The last time the faction was seen on wrestling TV was in the late 90s when the late great Eddie Guerrero formed the group in the now-disbanded company, WCW.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump, Santos Escobar was asked how it feels to be a part of the Latino World Order after the group has spent so much time away from the ring.

"Of course, we want to make [Eddie Guerrero] proud. Of course. But this is a whole new, different animal," Escobar said. "To be a part of this reincarnation, reformation, regrouping of the LWO, it's very important to me because I get to carry on with what they did. And I get to put my own sauce and my own salt and pepper on it. And I love that." [H/T Wrestling Inc]

This weekend will be a big one for the Latino World Order, as Zelina Vega will challenge Rhea Ripley for the SmackDown Women's Championship at Backlash in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

