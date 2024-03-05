Damian Priest and Finn Balor defeat top WWE tag team on RAW

During the latest episode of WWE RAW, The Judgment Day's Damian Priest and Finn Balor collided with Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci of Imperium in a tag team match.

This was not the first match on the show to feature a clash between the two factions, as Gunther went one-on-one with Dominik Mysterio earlier on, which was won by the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion of all time.

Finn Balor and Ludwig Kaiser started things off in the ring. The Prince hit the latter with several strikes in the corner. Kaiser then tagged in Vinci, who nailed Balor with an uppercut. Balor hit a basement dropkick and got a 1-count. Damian tagged in and tossed Vinci into the corner, where he hit him with several strikes.

He then nailed Kaiser with a big boot and Vinci with a kick while he was on the apron. Priest tagged in Balor, and they double-teamed on Ludwig Kaiser. Damian Priest hit a scissor kick for a 2-count. The Archer of Infamy went for a big boot, but Giovanni Vinci nailed him with a Clothesline, nearly decapitating The Judgment Day member.

Towards the end of the match, Finn Balor took out Vinci with a slingblade, a dropkick, and Coup de Grace, but Kaiser broke up the pin. Damian then hit Giovanni with a Clothesline and the South of Heaven to win the match.

