Top WWE Superstar to bring back popular faction with Rhea Ripley? Exploring the possibility

Rhea Ripley is no stranger to factions. Known for her time with The Judgment Day, the memories of the faction's betrayal will still be fresh in The Eradicator's mind. However, she could have a go at joining a group once more, this time with a top WWE Superstar.

The top WWE Superstar in question is IYO SKY. Rhea Ripley has been teaming up with the Women's World Champion of late against Roxanne Perez and Giulia. Considering the current state of things, Damage CTRL, as a faction, is dead. Bayley left the group a long time ago, Dakota Kai is no longer with WWE, and the duo of Kairi Sane and Asuka is injured.

The potential for a new faction under the same name remains, this time with Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY at the head. Given how things are going, it wouldn't be all that surprising to see WWE take this route. The duo of Ripley and SKY would make for a formidable pairing, and one that could dominate the women's division for years. They could even include Kairi Sane and Asuka once they return from injury.

Of course, at the end of the day, this is just speculation. There is no telling if Ripley and SKY will re-form Damage CTRL, let alone if their alliance will stand the test of time.

Rhea Ripley will team up with IYO SKY next week on RAW

While there is no telling when their alliance will end, Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY will need to work together, at least until next week. After all, they will have to team up to take on their two biggest enemies right now.

As mentioned earlier, the two RAW Superstars are embroiled in a feud with Roxanne Perez and Giulia. Both SKY and Ripley have had matches with Perez over the last few weeks, and all the matches have ended in chaos, with both of them being attacked by the upstarts.

This week on RAW, SKY was ambushed by Perez and Giulia after her match with the former. Unfortunately, Ripley was not there to help, but that will not be the case next week, as a tag team match between the two sides has been booked.

It will be interesting to see how this match ends next week on RAW, and more importantly, what comes of this partnership between Ripley and SKY.

