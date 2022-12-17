Top WWE Superstar could refuse major WrestleMania angle with Brock Lesnar, says veteran (Exclusive)

It isn't shocking that Brock Lesnar's name has popped up again as we near WrestleMania 39. The Beast Incarnate is rumored to wrestle GUNTHER at the Show of Shows, and Dutch Mantell recently spoke about the first-time-ever clash during this week's Smack Talk.

GUNTHER has been on an impressive Intercontinental Championship reign for almost 200 days, and many expect him to drop the title before his match against Brock Lesnar.

The idea of Lesnar competing for the IC title didn't sound like something WWE might get behind. However, Dutch Mantell said that anything is possible if the company does book The Beast vs. The Ring General, including the prospect of the reigning champion refusing to defend the belt against his opponent.

Turning down the championship angle for WrestleMania is just one of the many probabilities in a feud between Brock Lesnar and GUNTHER, as Dutch Mantell even mentioned a few others.

"He [GUNTHER] could still go with Brock. Well, if you haven't figured it out yet, there are ways to do things without putting that title up. Anything could happen. He could refuse to put it up. A personal challenge, a money challenge, this challenge, that challenge," said Mantell. [From 32:00 - 32:35]

Dutch Mantell says Brock Lesnar must do the job for GUNTHER at WrestleMania

GUNTHER's dominance as the Intercontinental Champion has seemingly elevated the title's prestige in recent times. The 35-year-old superstar successfully defended the championship against Ricochet this week and might be getting ready to face a massive name next.

Dutch Mantell said that irrespective of WWE's plans for The Ring General, he wished to see the superstar booked well until WrestleMania 39.

While the dream Lesnar match has not been confirmed backstage yet, Mantell felt that GUNTHER winning the monumental showdown would be the ideal decision from WWE's creative team.

The former WWE manager said that convincing Lesnar to wrestle and lose to GUNTHER should also not be much of an issue for Triple H's team:

"But I would keep him [GUNTHER] strong till WrestleMania. This is the point that if you really want to get him over, Brock does the job for him. If you really want to get him over. And you could do it in a way that it doesn't even hurt Brock, and they just got to talk him into it, throw him another million dollars or something. Yeah, he'd do it." [From 32:36 - 33:00]

How would you like to see the WWE book Brock Lesnar vs. GUNTHER? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

While using quotes from this article, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

Did Seth Rollins almost end a legendary career? More details here.

Poll : 0 votes