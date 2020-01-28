Top WWE Superstar suffers a legitimate injury during match at RAW after Royal Rumble

On the RAW after Royal Rumble, we saw the RAW Tag Team titles on the line as Buddy Murphy and Seth Rollins faced Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe.

Murphy and Rollins won the match as they had the numbers advantage following Samoa Joe's injury during the match.

As per PWInsider, Samoa Joe was legitimately injured after his suicide dive on Buddy Murphy, falling awkwardly on his head.

The decision to remove Joe from the match was made by WWE medical personnel and was 100% legitimate, not something that was booked as part of the match. Everyone involved was pretty much calling the remainder of the bout on the fly.

Following the fall to the ground, Joe held his head, before he was escorted backstage by medical personnell. The report further stated that he was being examined by WWE's medical staff backstage.

The AOP, Buddy Murphy, and Seth Rollins have been in a feud with Samoa Joe and Kevin Owens, with the two factons even feuding during the men's Royal Rumble match.

WWE will hope that this is not a serious injury to Joe as AJ Styles has also been reportedly injured, during the men's Royal Rumble match.

We will learn more about Joe's injury in the days to come, and we wish him a speedy recovery.