Top WWE Superstar to turn heel and face Rhea Ripley and her team of champions? Potential swerve explored

Rhea Ripley seemingly created an all-new alliance based on what happened on the WWE RAW episode following WrestleMania 41. Could a top star turn heel to oppose her?

On this week's episode of WWE RAW, NXT Women's Champion Stephanie Vaquer challenged Women's World Champion Iyo Sky to an impromptu match, which was interrupted by the interferences of Roxanne Perez and Giulia. When the odds were against Iyo and Stephanie, Rhea Ripley emerged to support the champions. The two sides will seemingly feud over the next few weeks, potentially leading to a match at Backlash 2025.

At such a time, Roxanne and Guilia may require help against the babyfaces. The perfect ally to help them could be Bianca Belair, who failed to win the Women's World Championship at WWE WrestleMania 41. The EST lost the match when Iyo Sky capitalized on her being focused on Rhea Ripley, who didn't earn the opportunity by winning the Women's Elimination Chamber, like Bianca Belair.

The fact that Belair lost the match due to being focused on Ripley could make her trigger a villainous version of herself, and she could then join Roxanne Perez and Giulia to take on the alliance of Rhea, Iyo, and Stephanie.

Considering the current dynamic of the Women's division, this scenario is realistically possible, but it should be noted that it is nothing more than speculation for now. Fans will have to wait to find out what's next in the ongoing saga.

Other possible directions for Rhea Ripley following the post-WrestleMania WWE RAW

While creating a new faction might be the plan, it is not the only possible direction for The Eradicator following her loss at WWE WrestleMania 41.

The NXT Superstars' involvement could just be temporary, so there is a chance that Rhea Ripley will end up forming a tag team instead. If that happens, the two could be perfectly suited to challenge the new Women's Tag Team Champions, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, sometime in the near future.

Whatever happens, Mami's fans will be in for a thrill ride leading to WWE Backlash 2025.

