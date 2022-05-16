4 high-profile WWE Superstars who have starred in Marvel movies

WWE is one of the most prominent names worldwide in the realm of mainstream entertainment. Performing live in front of large audiences and for millions watching at home, it's quite difficult for a WWE performer to engage the audience in a riveting storyline without honing basic acting skills.

Names like The Rock, Batista, and John Cena need no introduction on the silver screen as they have transcended sports entertainment by cementing successful Hollywood careers.

From Chris Jericho to Roman Reigns and CM Punk to Kurt Angle, countless former and current WWE competitors have marked their strong presence in various movies and series. WWE Studios has also produced a number of movies that have done well.

Marvel is one of the most highly-renowned brands in entertainment today. Not many pro-wrestlers have featured in Marvel movies, but some top-name WWE Superstars have played some awesome roles in Marvel movies. Let's dive in:

#4. Triple H (Blade: Trinity)

Triple H as a vampire henchman in Blade: Trinity.

In the 2004 Blade Trinity, the superhero and horror Marvel film starring Wesley Snipes, Ryan Reynolds and Jessica Biel, Triple H enthralled the fans with a splendid vampire role named Jarko Grimwood. He carried out an entertaining performance, acting as a henchman for the main antagonist of the film.

The scenes where he grumps about his dog and chokes Ryan Reynolds out were pure gold. However, he took the cake by hitting two wrestling moves on Ryan -- a running powerslam and his signature knee strike to the face.

#3. Kevin Nash (The Punisher)

Mondo Burger @A_BlackShyGuy “The Punisher”(2004) adapts a little from “Welcome Back Frank”. It’s a goofy movie that I love. It also has a great Kevin Nash cameo “The Punisher”(2004) adapts a little from “Welcome Back Frank”. It’s a goofy movie that I love. It also has a great Kevin Nash cameo https://t.co/5d0tCcD1i7

Although Kevin Nash has made a number of silver screen appearances, his Marvel cameo stood out as one of his finest acting performances. He plays a Russian henchman, sent by the villain to do his dirty job of vanquishing Frank Castle aka "The Punisher".

What made this particular fight scene stand out was its sheer resemblance to a hardcore match. One terrifying incident that occurred while filming was when Kevin was accidentally lightly stabbed with a real knife. But the tough man that he is, he shrugged it off and did a great job.

#2. WWE Legend Randy Savage (Spider-Man)

Randy Savage as Bonesaw McGraw in Spider-Man

In arguably one of the finest acting cameos ever, "Macho Man" Randy Savage thoroughly impressed by playing Bonesaw McGraw -- a heel wrestler who fights with "The Spider-Man" played by Tobey Maguire in the 2002 Spider-Man movie.

It was amazing to witness Randy Savage and Tobey Maguire lock horns in a cage match. Savage delivered some actual wrestling moves like an Elbow Drop from the second rope and a steel chair to Maguire's head. He even uttered his iconic catchphrase tweaked as "Bonesaw is ready".

#1. Batista (Multiple MCU movies)

While Batista has earned multiple accolades for starring in multiple high-profile movies like the Bond franchise, his terrific portrayal of "Drax the Destroyer" in four Marvel movies so far has garnered an enormous amount of fame and praise from across the globe.

Out of all the wrestlers featured in Marvel films so far, Batista has gotten the most exposure. Apart from some cool action sequences, The Animal has some of the most hilarious segments and dialogue in all of the MCU movies so far. Talking about carrying the role to perfection, look no further than the 6-time World Champion himself.

