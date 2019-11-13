Touching reason Nia Jax wrestled at WrestleMania despite having a torn ACL revealed

Nia Jax wrestled an entire match with a severe leg injury

You can say what you want about Total Divas (I'm a fan), but sometimes it does give us a revealing and emotional insight into the lives of the very real and human WWE Superstars

And sometimes, we learn a genuinely interesting behind-the-scenes piece of news about a significant event in WWE's past, which is exactly what happened on the most recent episode of Total Divas.

The event in question was WrestleMania and the Women's Tag-Team Title Fatal Fourway, where the IIconics successfully defeated Sasha Banks and Bayley, Beth Phoenix and Natalya and Nia Jax and Tamina.

What is Nia Jax's injury?

We know that this is the last match that Nia Jax took part in this year, as the former RAW Women's Champion had to undergo surgery to repair a torn ACL. But it later transpired that Jax delayed her surgery and actually wrestled at 'Mania with the torn ACL.

This made me cry literally

The fact that tamina wasn’t gonna get her wrestlemania moment just because nia was injured/unhealthy was very poor from wwe

I’m not a big fan of nia but what she did just to give tamina her wrestlemania moment was very nice of her pic.twitter.com/SR9TwCQ9P8 — TAM1NATOR (@ICONICTAMOTHER) November 12, 2019

That's right, Nia Jax knew that if she couldn't wrestle at WrestleMania then it was unlikely that Tamina would either, and given that Tamina had been in WWE for ten years and had never had a WrestleMania moment, Nia Jax decided to wrestle with a serious injury to make sure she did.

Regardless of how you feel about Nia Jax, there's certainly no denying that she did an incredibly selfless thing here.

