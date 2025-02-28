Travis Scott to set up WrestleMania 41 match against big celebrity at Elimination Chamber? Exploring why he will be in Toronto

Travis Scott is set to appear at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 in Toronto. While fans expect a one-off appearance, he could surprise everyone and set up a WrestleMania 41 match.

One of the most renowned artists of this generation, Travis Scott, has become a frequent name in WWE. He appeared on the Netflix debut episode of RAW, and his song, "4x4" is also the official theme song of the red brand. Triple H announced he will be appearing at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. If the stars align, he could also set up a match against another celebrity at the event.

This celebrity is Logan Paul, who will compete in the Men's Elimination Chamber match alongside Seth Rollins, CM Punk, Damian Priest, John Cena, and Drew McIntyre. While there hasn't been any development in that direction, it could happen on Saturday.

Logan is a star who can certainly headline any WWE show with his star power, but at this point, he doesn't need to main-event WrestleMania 41 alongside Cody Rhodes as he will likely not become the champion, and fans have already seen the match at King and Queen of the Ring 2024. So it may be a great idea for him to start a feud with someone else leading up to The Show of Shows.

Travis Scott may not travel to another country just to make a one-off appearance. While fans might not expect it, he could compete in his first match in Las Vegas. He could taunt Logan Paul after the latter gets eliminated from the six-man match. The Maverick could snap and engage in an assault with the pop sensation. This might set up the biggest Celebrity vs. Celebrity match ever between Scott and Paul.

While this might be possible if fans are lucky enough, it must be noted that it is just speculation for now and nothing has been confirmed.

What else could Travis Scott do at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 ahead of WrestleMania 41?

Much like he did at RAW's Netflix premiere, Travis Scott could accompany a superstar for an epic entrance at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025. This star could be a big babyface like Sami Zayn or John Cena.

He could also just come to entertain the fans by performing a few of his hits like "FE!N" or "Goosebumps." Fans will be delighted to see him make an announcement of a potential future album or song.

Last but not the least, his appearance during the Road to WrestleMania 41 might be to announce that he will host The Showcase of the Immortals this year. It will be great to have him regardless of what he plans to do this Saturday.

