"Tried to rip me off for cr*ck money" - MVP shares harrowing story about former WWE Superstar

MVP is currently in a prominent spot on WWE RAW as the former United States Champion looks to be reforming The Hurt Business. That being said, the WWE veteran has been a part of the industry for a while now. He came up through the ranks with a number of well-known names.

MVP recently shared a story in response to a video someone posted of Pat Tanaka on Twitter. The veteran noted that the former WWE Superstar asked him for money for a "wrestling license" when in fact he was going to use the money for illegal drugs.

"True story. Pat Tanaka tried to rip me off for crack money when I was a young indie wrestler. He called me & told me to wire him 300$ ASAP for a "wrestling license" in Japan & I would be making 2,500$ a wk + a 50$ a day per diem. He didn't get the money but he DID gain an enemy," he shared on Twitter.

MVP went on to send a warning to other stars in the business in a follow-up tweet. He noted that if anyone receives a call from Tanaka offering a booking then they should hang up the phone.

Pat Tanaka was part of WWE for around four years

Tanaka is a well-known veteran of the business who has made a name for himself in several companies, most notably as one-half of The Orient Express in the Stamford-based promotion.

His career has spanned more than three decades and in that time he has worked for WWF, AWA, WCW, ECW, and NJPW. In 2006 Tanaka opened a Dojo in Ohio alongside Jody Poff so that he could teach Martial Arts and Judo.

He currently resides in North Dakota and has opened a Wrestling Training school called Tanaka Productions.

