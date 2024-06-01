With AJ Styles faking his retirement and launching a vicious assault on Cody Rhodes, it seems likely that WWE is setting up another Undisputed WWE Title showdown between the two.

While there is no official announcement yet, the upcoming Premium Live Event, Clash at the Castle 2024, could be the perfect location for this rematch.

If this showdown occurs, there are strong chances that the Phenomenal One could dethrone Cody Rhodes, especially considering the recent retirement angle. In this article, we will discuss three things that might happen if Styles successfully dethrones the American Nightmare in their potential rematch.

#3. A trilogy is expected to take place

One of the potential outcomes if AJ Styles dethrones Cody Rhodes is the institution of a trilogy between these two superstars. After losing the title, Rhodes would likely invoke his rematch clause, setting the stage for a third and decisive encounter. This trilogy could unfold in the Premium Live Event following Clash at the Castle.

Moreover, since the American Nightmare returned to WWE, he already has memorable trilogies with top names like Seth Rollins and Brock Lesnar. So, if the Phenomenal One dethrones him, AJ Styles could become the latest addition to that list.

#2. AJ Styles could have a final run as World Champion

Despite faking the retirement angle, it appears that the OC Club leader is somewhat nearing the end of his in-ring career. So if he dethrones the current Undisputed WWE Champion, this could mark the beginning of Styles' final run as World Champion.

The main roster is stacked with many contenders vying for the top spot, including fan favorites like LA Knight, Kevin Owens, Randy Orton, and more. Thus, if AJ Styles manages to dethrone Cody Rhodes, it could signify his last tenure holding the prestigious Championship in the company.

#1. Cody Rhodes might reclaim the Championship too soon

Cody Rhodes defeated Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL in their second clash to become the Undisputed WWE Champion. His victory over The Tribal Chief has positioned him as one of the biggest top stars in the Stamford-based promotion. So, even if the American Nightmare title reign comes to an end at the hands of AJ Styles, there is a high chance he will reclaim his title in their potential rematch.

Given that Rhodes was the star to dethrone the Head of the Table, it's hard to assume WWE would give him such a short title reign. This also suggests that an Undisputed WWE Championship reign for the Phenomenal One might be brief on Friday Night SmackDown as Rhodes will reclaim the title soon.

