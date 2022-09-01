Triple H re-signs former WWE personality in continued creative overhaul of the company

WWE's new Head of Creative Triple H is set to bring former NXT Creative Producer Ryan Katz back into the promotion.

Katz was signed to WWE between 2015 and 2022 as a member of the creative team for NXT. Under Katz and The Game's watch, the company's third brand reached great heights and produced stars like Bayley and Sasha Banks.

During the latest episode of the Oh...You Didn't Know podcast, Road Dogg and Katz discussed the latter's return to the Stamford-based organization.

"I guess people figured out by now, you're returning to World Wrestling Entertainment and kind of taking over your exact previous job. Talk to me a little about what that job is before I let you go," said Road Dogg.

In response, Katz highlighted that he is yet to discover the details of his role with WWE:

"It's going to be interesting because I'm still trying to figure out if that's exactly what I'm doing," noted Katz. "I was supposed to start on Thursday [September 1], but it's been pushed," he added.

The Hall of Famer also noted that he expected the promotion to bring back the 46-year-old after the recent corporate changes:

"I knew for a fact, when the regime changed, they'd have you back. The people who run the Performance Center valued you." (H/T Fightful)

While his role is not yet specified, it would be fair to assume that his job title could be relatively similar to what he had when he worked with Triple H in NXT.

Triple H has also reportedly brought back Road Dogg to WWE

Since taking over from Vince McMahon as head of creative and becoming the new Senior Vice President of Talent Relations, The Game has sought to bring back many of his closest allies in the wrestling business.

According to a recent report by Mike Johnson of PWInsider, Hunter has seemingly re-signed his D-Generation X stablemate Road Dogg to WWE as a backstage executive.

Amidst the recent changes, Shawn Michaels was made the new Vice President of Talent Development Creative. Fans will have to wait and see if Triple H will bring back more stars into prominent positions on the company's roster moving forward.

