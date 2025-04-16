Triple H to add ex-WWE champion to WrestleMania 41 only for returning star to squash him? Possibility explored

WrestleMania 41 is on the horizon, and Triple H has stacked the card with some incredible matches. However, several superstars are left out of the spectacle, and Ludwig Kaiser is one of them. Despite delivering incredible performances throughout the year, the former NXT Tag Team Champion has failed to get a spot on the card of this year's The Show of Shows.

However, the Triple H-led creative could put him in an impromptu match in Las Vegas. Consumed in rage, Kaiser could show up at WrestleMania and lay out an open challenge. In a shocking turn of events, Miro (fka Rusev) could make a thunderous return at Allegiant Stadium and accept his challenge. The Bulgarian Brute could destroy Ludwig Kaiser and secure a dominant victory to mark his arrival in WWE.

Miro is said to have signed a new contract with the Stamford-based promotion. And what could be a better stage for his homecoming than WrestleMania 41? Therefore, WWE might bring him back at The Showcase of the Immortals. Fans have also been clamoring to see the former United States Champion back in the company.

A return of this magnitude happening at The Show of Shows has the potential to set the internet abuzz. This could also put Rusev immediately in the spotlight, paving the way for his upcoming run in the promotion. Hence, the possibility of The Bulgarian Brute showing up in Las Vegas is quite good. However, this is entirely speculation as of now.

Triple H to sign Rusev on Monday Night RAW after WrestleMania 41?

Rusev's WWE return is no longer a far-fetched scenario as he is now reportedly under a multi-year contract with the company. However, the biggest question is which brand he would land on upon his arrival. Both RAW and SmackDown currently have stacked rosters.

There is a high chance that Triple H could book him on the red brand after WrestleMania 41. Monday Night RAW has been WWE's flagship show for decades, and it is where Rusev has had some incredible moments in the past. Moreover, the show airs on Netflix, making it a more ideal stage for his upcoming run.

Besides, the company recently signed Rey Fenix to SmackDown, and Malakai Black is also expected to be part of the blue brand soon. Therefore, signing Rusev to The Monday Night Show will seemingly be the right move to put him in the spotlight, given the depth of the roster.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for The Bulgarian Brute when he comes back to WWE.

