Triple H has been crafting the storyline between Royal Rumble winner Charlotte Flair and WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton, which will conclude at WrestleMania 41. Another twist might be on its way before the one-on-one fight.

Charlotte returned to the company after a long hiatus due to a leg injury to win the Women's Royal Rumble match in February. She received mixed reactions from the audience, so the company portrayed her as a heel, leading to her picking Tiffany Stratton as her WrestleMania 41 opponent. The two will officially battle it out for the WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania 41. With that said, Triple H could add a male Superstar to the match in some capacity.

This star is Ludwig Kaiser, who competes on WWE RAW and is also Tiffany Stratton's real-life boyfriend. On last week's episode of SmackDown, things got personal as Tiffany called out Charlotte about her real-life divorces. She made fun of Flair's personal life, stating that The Queen might be almost unbeatable in the ring, but outside the squared circle, she's 0-3, signifying her three divorces.

This led to the Women's Royal Rumble winner returning the favor with another personal-life taunt, asking why Ludwig Kaiser was in her DMs (direct messages). While the exchange generated a huge reaction, it also got the RAW Superstar involved in the narrative.

He later reacted to the segment on X (post embedded below), sharing a clip of Shawn Michaels saying, "please, do not flatter yourself," also mentioning Charlotte Flair's X handle in the post.

With that in mind, Triple H could officially insert Ludwig Kaiser into the match at WWE WrestleMania 41 in a non-wrestling capacity. The Imperium member could accompany his real-life girlfriend as her manager on The Grandest Stage of Them All to make things interesting. He could also be added to the commentary team for the bout to provide his thoughts throughout the match.

While the move could add several layers to the ongoing storyline, it should be noted that this scenario is just speculation for now, and nothing is confirmed. Fans will learn more when WWE SmackDown airs this Friday.

What else could Triple H do during Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton's feud leading to WWE WrestleMania 41?

While Ludwig Kaiser's involvement during the WWE Women's Championship match at The Show of Shows is certainly possible, it isn't the only way to add spice to the ongoing rivalry between Tiffany Stratton and Charlotte Flair.

Considering that the feud has been brutal, with the two stars assaulting each other all over the arena, there is a high chance that Triple H could add a stipulation to raise the brutality. A no-holds-barred match, or perhaps a Hell in a Cell match, could be a great idea to make the feud even more intriguing.

Like Tiffany Stratton's boyfriend, Ludwig Kaiser, is currently in the company, Charlotte Flair's ex-husband, Andrade, wrestles on the blue brand. Considering how personal the rivalry has been, Triple H might book Stratton to mention him to taunt her WrestleMania 41 opponent.

The WWE Women's Championship match at this year's Grandest Stage of Them All could go down as one of the most intriguing battles in the show's history.

