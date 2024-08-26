Triple H to add returning legend to WWE RAW's newest faction, leading to a heel turn? Exploring potential clue

Triple H loves to keep fans guessing now that he's running WWE. There have often been big debuts and returns when fans least expect them. There is a chance that The Game could have another one up his sleeve soon.

Monday Night RAW will air later tonight on the USA Network. The show will feature several big matches, including Bronson Reed vs. Braun Strowman. There is a chance that Triple H will also feature the return of WWE legend Natalya but in an unexpected way.

Natalya was a babyface prior to taking time away around the point where she signed a new contract with the company. On RAW, she could return as a villain and align herself with one of the newest factions in the company: The Pure Fusion Collective.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

The Pure Fusion Collective is a stable on WWE RAW led by Sonya Deville. She is accompanied by Zoey Stark and Shayna Baszler. While the trio are dangerous, they failed to win the Women's Tag Team Titles and appear to be clearly frustrated. This is where Natalya could come in and aid them.

From a storyline perspective, the move makes sense. Prior to the legend disappearing from television, she was routinely spotted talking to Sonya Deville, either blatantly on camera or in the background of segments. It may all be leading to Triple H adding Natalya to the stable tonight.

Natalya made a return of sorts to WWE television last week

While this would mark Natalya's return to Monday Night RAW, and it would be her comeback in person, The Queen of Harts actually made a return of sorts last week. It went down during Friday Night SmackDown.

WWE aired a special video package that was meant to highlight the company's relationship and past experiences in Germany. The likes of Bret Hart, Davey Boy Smith, Mankind, and Cody Rhodes were featured.

Notably, Natalya was the highlighted narrator for the package and even received some personal spotlight towards the end. This is likely both due to her credibility with fans, but also thanks to her family being quite popular in Europe. Bret Hart, in particular, was a massive star overseas.

Expand Tweet

While the video package was a nice return of sorts, a proper comeback is much preferred and it could happen as soon as tonight on Monday Night RAW. Could Natalya return alongside The Pure Fusion Collective? Could she continue narrating videos and work behind the scenes? For now, her future isn't clear, but answers could arrive sooner rather than later.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Former WWE Head Writer has an issue with Ricochet in AEW. Catch his rant HERE.