Triple H to add two former Women's Champions to the Rhea Ripley vs. Becky Lynch match at WrestleMania 40? Analyzing the chances

Rhea Ripley is all set to defend the Women's World Championship against Becky Lynch in a blockbuster match at WrestleMania XL. However, WWE could pull off a major swerve at the last minute, catching fans off guard. Triple H could add two of the top female superstars and former Women's Champions to this match, thus making it a Fatal Four-Way bout.

The stars in question are Liv Morgan and Nia Jax. Morgan and Jax are two of the most notable names in WWE's Women's Division. However, their Roads to WrestleMania are obscure as of now, as they have failed to secure a spot. Therefore, The Game could add them to the Rhea Ripley-Becky Lynch match, which could also put them in the spotlight at The Show of Shows.

However, the possibility of it happening is comparatively low. It is because Big Time Becks won the Women's Elimination Chamber match, which was WWE's way of portraying her as the most dominant superstar among all the six women. Therefore, her victory was an embodiment of her struggle and told the story of how The Man crawled back to the title picture.

Apart from this, the company has been hyping the much-anticipated match between Ripley and Lynch for a long time and wanted to showcase it as the clash of two of the top stars in the women's division. Hence, WWE wants to have a one-on-one match between both superstars at WrestleMania XL. Therefore, the prospect of Triple H adding Liv Morgan and Nia Jax to the mix looks implausible.

Is WWE planning to turn Rhea Ripley into a babyface superstar?

Rhea Ripley has not been seen with The Judgment Day very often lately. The group hasn't accompanied her to the Elimination Chamber, nor did they appear together this week on RAW. Apart from this, she has been getting quite a loud reaction from fans, similar to a babyface superstar.

Therefore, fans have been speculating about WWE possibly planning a change in character for her. However, that's not the case, as the company currently has no such plans. The Eradicator is currently involved in her own feud, as WWE wants to focus on her individually rather than with the members of the faction.

Therefore, this could be a reason behind The Judgment Day not being seen accompanying her lately. Moreover, with Becky Lynch being a babyface superstar in their feud, Rhea Ripley will work as a heel. The Stamford-based promotion seemingly has no plans to change her current character as long as she is a part of the heel stable.