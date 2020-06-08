Triple H addresses Charlotte Flair's future after losing WWE NXT Women's Championship

Last night on NXT TakeOver: In Your House, Charlotte Flair defended her NXT Women's Championship in a Triple Threat match against Rhea Ripley and Io Shirai. Io Shirai won the match and the NXT Women's Championship. After the event, WWE COO and NXT's godfather, Triple H was on a media call and answered many questions that were thrown at him.

Triple H on Charlotte Flair's status in WWE NXT

Triple H, the man who is credited for NXT's success, must be happy after the NXT roster put on a grand show last night. After NXT TakeOver: In Your House, Triple H was on a call with many media houses.

While Triple H was on the call, a question regarding Charlotte Flair's future in the Black and Gold brand was addressed. This is what Triple H said,

Triple H says 'We'll see' on Charlotte Flair's future with NXT.



But he's excited about Io Shirai. "I always considered Io to be one of those game-changing talent, much like Asuka when she came here."



Says injuries delayed her rise a bit, but he's really excited for her now. — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) June 8, 2020

On the same call, another question regarding The Queen was thrown at the King Of Kings. There was some concern about Charlotte Flair looking strong by not taking the pin. To that, the former World Heavyweight Champion had the following to say,

Triple H says Charlotte Flair not taking the pin is apart of the longterm storytelling.



"That finish was done tonight the way it was done for a very specific reason."



"3-4 months from now, people will see why we did that." — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) June 8, 2020

Charlotte Flair in WWE

Charlotte Flair is the daughter of sixteen-time World Champion, Ric Flair, and is a once in a generation athlete. She is a two-time NXT Women's Champion and a ten-time Women's Champion in the WWE. She has played a pivotal role in uplifting the status of women's wrestling in the WWE.

Charlotte Flair has been a part of many first-ever matches for the female roster. She took part in WrestleMania's first-ever women's main-event, she also fought in the first-ever WWE TLC match and the first-ever women's Hell In A Cell match. The Queen is also a Royal Rumble winner, winning the event earlier this year and beating Rhea Ripley for the NXt Women's Championship at WrestleMania in April.

Charlotte Flair is set to go one on one against The Empress Of Tomorrow, Asuka for the RAW Women's Championship in a few hours. Asuka is set to face Nia Jax at WWE Backlash in a week, but that may change if Flair is able to get the better of the RAW Women's Champion.